All season, the IUP Crimson Hawks have been repeating one word: finish.
And two days ago, in the most critical point of the biggest game of the year, the Crimson Hawks reached down deep and finished strong.
Really strong.
Thanks to offensive and defensive fronts that manhandled the man across the line, an offense that controlled the clock and scored just enough, and a defense that kept the nation’s top NCAA Division II quarterback in check, No. 19 IUP held on to upset No. 3 Shepherd, 24-21, on Saturday in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game on a rainy and cold afternoon at Miller Stadium.
“If you had to draw it up — what we needed to do to beat that team — you’d draw it up just the way it happened,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella.
The reward was more than just IUP’s third conference championship in the past 10 seasons. By beating the top-ranked team in the region, the Crimson Hawks (9-1) vaulted from No. 3 to the top spot in Super Region One, giving them a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division II playoffs.
IUP’s next game will be at Miller Stadium on Nov. 27, against the winner of the Ashland (9-1) vs. Notre Dame College (9-2) first-round game. Shepherd wound up with the No. 2 seed and will play New Haven (8-2) in the first round. In the other first-round game, Assumption (8-2) plays host to Slippery Rock (9-2).
It’s all quite a change from the past few weeks. IUP started the season 7-0, but then lost at Gannon on Oct. 28, knocking the Crimson Hawks from the ranks of the unbeatens and momentarily shaking their confidence.
“Everybody counted us out,” said running back Adam Houser, who ran for a game-high 142 yards. “We’re just a resilient team. We know what it takes to win, and we expect to win.”
There are many reasons why IUP won the game, but the biggest may be that the Crimson Hawks didn’t let Shepherd (10-1) quarterback Tyson Bagent beat them. But it took more than a stout defense to do it. The IUP offense ran all over the Rams, totaling 184 rushing yards, by far the most Shepherd had allowed all season. Consequently, the IUP offense held the ball for 35 minutes, 10 more than the Rams.
Maybe what’s most impressive is that IUP won without its best offensive player, Duane Brown, who missed the game with a sprained knee. They also lost tailback Dayjure Stewart in the first quarter with a knee injury. But it didn’t keep the Crimson Hawks from doing what they needed to do.
“When you play a good football team like Indiana, you have to do a good job of making yourself hard to beat,” said Shepherd coach Ernie McCook. “I’m not sure we did that. But credit to them. They outplayed us in all three phases.”
When the IUP defense needed to stop Bagent, it found ways. Darius Bruce and Kalen Frazier had interceptions in the red zone to end threats, the Crimson Hawks knocked down a Hail Mary pass in the end zone on the last play of the second quarter and later made a stop on fourth down with the score 24-14 midway through the fourth.
“We just kept playing and we were more physical than them,” said IUP safety Jaheim Howard. “Being physical was the key to the game. We just trusted one another on defense and went out there and played like we can.”
In all, Bagent and the Rams had nine possessions. They crossed midfield six times but managed only three touchdowns. In fact, the Shepherd offense, which had been leading the country in total offense (523.6 yards per game) and was second in scoring (45.3 points per game), was held to season lows of 21 points and 357 yards.
Bagent finished 32-for-50 for 304 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Ronnie Brown, the leading rusher in the PSAC, gained only 32 yards on eight carries.
“I couldn’t give more props to our defense,” said center Collin Pietropola. “Our defense works incredibly hard. I’m so proud of them. They helped the offense so much tonight.”
IUP never sacked Bagent, but the Crimson Hawks got close several times. And on many pass plays, he had to escape the rush and either throw the ball away or run with it. And since IUP took a 24-7 lead into the fourth quarter — on three Mak Sexton touchdown passes, to Dayjure Stewart, Daniel Deabner and Cole Laney, and a 33-yard Nick Andrasi field goal — Shepherd had to abandon its running game and put its fate in Bagent’s hands.
Although he did lead them to two late touchdowns, the two drives ate up nearly half of the fourth quarter. And when IUP got the ball back with 1:46 left to play, their best plan was to run the ball with a goal of gaining a first down to run out the clock.
Behind the front line of Darryl Davis, John Robinson, Gerald Comedy, McLean Djouha and Pietropola, the Crimson Hawks outmuscled the Rams. It was evident on the second play of the drive, when Houser burst through the Shepherd front and dashed into the secondary. After 41 yards, he chose to wisely fall to the turf at the Shepherd 8, ensuring IUP would be able to run out the clock and not give Bagent the ball back.
“We had a great game plan coming into this game,” said Sexton, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 169 yards with no interceptions. “We kept the ball in our hands for a long time and we didn’t really have any huge penalties that were drive killers or anything like that. And we put it in the end zone when we needed to.”
In short, the Crimson Hawks finished.
“Our guys believed we were going to win this game,” Tortorella said. “We did everything we had to do to win the game.”