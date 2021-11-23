With the firearms deer season
opening Saturday, the report of rifle shots is becoming common in the area.
Sighting in a rifle or checking the zero of one is common practice in preparation for the opener. While I once checked my rifle’s accuracy prior to each season, the investment of a quality mount, rings and scope has proven worthwhile as the crosshairs have remained true after 25-plus years of abuse in the timber.
As the availability of ammunition
continues to be problematic,
recreational shooting can become a dilemma, as one does not want to leave the cupboard bare. With an increase in demand and reduction in supply, the cost of ammunition has risen. Luckily, NRA grants have provided sportsman clubs with ammunition to encourage youth shooters. My accuracy and ability came from countless rounds fired as a youth, and if one is training a young hunter, the investment in ammunition is money well spent. If you discover you are in need of centerfire ammunition for opening day, I would suggest you begin the hunt now as it could be harder to find bullets than a legal buck.
As the opening day of deer season nears, the influx of human activity in the woods will increase. While experts advise to limit disturbance, countless hunters will head into their favorite spot to check things out. Cutting shooting lanes where permitted, setting up blinds or stands and checking trail cameras can tip your hat to the deer. While young bucks and doe tolerate this intrusion, mature bucks like many dream of do not need much of a warning to seek refuge in a protected area.
The dynamic of deer hunting has changed dramatically in recent years, and it is now more focused on hunting natural deer movement rather than
pressured deer. Planning to hunt through the middle of the day will allow a slight flurry of movement, as many hunters leave the woods for food and warmth. While it is difficult to hunt all day, those with limited time to hunt should
consider spending the day in the woods to allow the best odds of filling their tag.
Hunters who take their deer to
Cunningham’s Meats should be aware that they are only accepting deboned venison this year due to lack of cooler space. If you prefer to drop your deer off to be completely processed, a few options include Dave’s Deer Processing in Gypsy, Fenton’s Meats in Marion
Center and Weimer Meats in New
Alexandria.
Turkey season will reopen this week, allowing one last chance at bagging a jake, jenny, hen or tom. The difference between wild and commercial turkey is nearly night and day, and after years of eating wild birds, I have little interest in a store-bought bird. The variety of forage that a wild turkey consumes throughout the spring, summer and fall is tough to duplicate and adds to its complex flavor.
Hunters should thoroughly consult the regulations before entering the field as the law is constantly changing. Rifles are no longer permitted during the fall season, and only select WMUs offer this Thanksgiving hunt.
Today is the last day of bear season, and despite low odds for tag holders, there is always a chance of success if you are in the woods.
The only bear that I ever harvested fell late in the afternoon on the last day of the season, so to me it is perhaps the best day for filling a tag.
Bears are slaves to their stomach, and a hunter should hunt with a food source in mind. A lot of bear activity occurs during darkness so efforts should focus on the edge or within thick cover in hopes of catching the bear on its feet. While
standing corn is often mentioned as a hotspot for bears, there is a lot of corn in the area that is void of bear activity. The wet weather should allow for a track or two to be found along with scat if a bear is feeding in the cornfield. It is illegal to hunt within unharvested crop fields without permission from the landowner.