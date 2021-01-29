KITTANNING — Indiana gave away the first 24 points in a match it wasn’t expected to win.
Then the Indians started a victory parade.
After giving up four forfeits, Indiana won every contested bout — nine of them — and beat Fox Chapel, 48-24, in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1A wrestling match on Thursday at Armstrong High School.
Brock Petras started the run with a pin at 132, and Liam McFarlane followed suit at 138.
The Turner brothers took over from there, with Will scoring a decision at 145, Danny a pin at 152 and Jack a pin at 160.
Brody Kunselman pulled out a 2-1 decision at 170 despite suffering an apparent broken nose of the first takedown of the match. Kunseman spent the rest of the match with his bloody nose plugged.
Jonathan Dietz (189) and Rodrick Jones (215) followed by scoring unexpected falls, and Tanner Smith scored a fall in the heavyweight match.
“We were pretty fired up,” Indiana coach Tony Donatelli said. “Some matches we brought out of nowhere. I thought we were outmatched, but our guys rose to the occasion.”
Indiana welcomes Armstrong on Tuesday.
Unbeaten Indiana shoots past North Catholic
Indiana beat North Catholic, 3-1, in PIHL interdivision hockey game at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday night.
Jack Mock, Daniel McAnulty and Ben Nettleton scored goals for Indiana. Zach Eisenhower and Ethan Agnello registered assists.
Indiana leads the Southeast Division with a 9-0 record and 18 points going into Monday’s game against Sewickley Academy at the Robert Morris University River Island complex.
Indiana wins junior high game
IRWIN — Indiana beat Norwin, 35-22, in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Thursday.
Stanford Webb scored 14 points and Jaden Petrovich had nine for Indiana (4-2).
Indiana dropped the seventh-grade game, 30-13. Mike Zimmerman scored 11 points for Indiana (0-6).
Indiana plays host to Penn Hills this afternoon.
Indiana loses virtual rifle match
Indiana lost to Penn-Trafford, 799-57x to 773-36x in a WPIAL non-section rifle match Thursday.
Greg Kenning shot a 100-7x for Indiana.
Indiana (1-5) takes on Mount Lebanon in a virtual match on Tuesday.
Registration set for Marion Center Youth Legion
MARION CENTER — Registration for Marion Center Youth Legion will take place Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Building.
The fee is $50.
For information, contact Mike Pacconi at (724) 349-0553 or Don Stitt at (724) 254-2175.
Young Township slates legion registration
SALTSBURG — Young Township Youth Legion baseball will hold registration on Sunday, Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Saltsburg American Legion .
Players ages 13 to 16 are eligible.
The registration fee is $60.
For information, contact Sam Saxion at (724) 882-7445 or Kevin Talmadge at (412) 289-5063.
Clymer sets Little League registration
CLYMER — Clymer Little League will hold registration for the 2021 season on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clymer Fire Hall.
Children who live in Clymer Borough and Cherryhill, Pine, Green and Montgomery townships who are between the ages of 7 to 14 are eligible to participate in pitching machine or baseball.
The softball participants need to be between the ages of 7 and 14.
T-ball participants must turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
The cost is $35 per child or $95 for three or more children in the same family. All fees are due at registration. A birth certificate is required for verification of age.
Masks are required at registration.
For information, contact Jack Smicklo at (724) 388-6873 or Stephanie Brilhart (412) 309-0316.
Indiana seeks Youth Legion players
Players who desire to play Youth Legion baseball in Indiana should contact Mitch Pacconi or Travis Redinger about registration details.
Players between the ages of 12 and 16 as of Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible.
To reach Pacconi, call (724) 599-5239. Redinger’s number is (724) 541-1622.