Fish-for-free day will be held on the Fourth of July, allowing anyone the chance to enjoy the outdoors.
Anglers can fish free of charge on Independence Day and are allowed to keep fish if they meet the size and creel limit regulations. A rules and regulations digest is available free of charge at any license retailer and would be
recommended to have on hand.
Quite often the fish of a lifetime for a novice angler may not even be of legal size or permitted for harvest. A wealth of information is available online and in print for those who are not that familiar with fishing. With a little research, there is no reason why enough fish for a hearty meal cannot be harvested. If you choose to practice catch-and-release, watching a short video on best practices will help the angler and the fish.
Exploring public land over the holiday weekend is easy to do in this area with a number of state parks, game lands and national forests within a short drive. Our public lands provide an opportunity to appreciate and enjoy our natural resources without significant cost. As the price of goods and services has risen in recent months, a couple gallons of gas can take you to a venue where there are no admission charges or hidden fees.
Law enforcement will be on patrol during the busy
weekend, and it is important to know the rules and
regulations because
ignorance is no excuse for violating the law.
Sadly, littering is an issue across the state, and nothing is worse than visiting a scenic area to observe the trash left by others. Be prepared to pack out what you pack in over the holiday, and if possible, take a moment to clean up some trash so that the next visitors will not have their experience tainted by the eyesore of refuse.
- Sunday morning I was reminded of the battles young wildlife face in surviving their adolescence.
On a recently widened section of Route 119, a hen turkey sailed across followed by a young poult. Seconds later, another poult followed but had second thoughts or did not have enough wing strength and turned back.
With three lanes of
pavement separating the clutch, it seemed like slim chances for the birds to reassemble. Later in the day, I did not see any roadkill poults and can only hope the hen gathered her young and headed toward a safer area.
Feeding young wildlife is tough on a mother, and much ground is covered in order to keep the young healthy.
Seeking protein rich food sources often can put the mother and her young in harm’s way. As humans and conservationists, we owe it to wildlife to avoid unnecessary death and disruption of our natural resources when able.
Shortly after the turkey encounter, I received a phone call from my mother, who informed me that one of the young skunks we had been seeing recently had met its demise on the road. With the thick vegetation, the family of skunks had been using our road as a convenient travel corridor, and sadly a motor vehicle caused a loss.
When wildlife is
encountered, chances are good that little ones could be close behind, and steps should be taken to reduce any distraction. When I see wildlife crossing ahead of my vehicle, I slow or stop well in advance after deeming it safe for myself and other
motorists. Hazard lights are for such instances, but many motorists are as oblivious to them as they are the
crossing critters. Perhaps more emphasis should be placed on avoiding wildlife collisions and less on parallel parking in driver education to create safer motorists.