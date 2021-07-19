An introduction to fishing with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will be held Wednesday at Yellow Creek State Park.
If you are interested in learning more about fishing, you should register for this event immediately. PFBC staff will introduce participants to the basics of baiting a hook, casting, safety and where and how to fish. All equipment, bait and instruction is included, and no
fishing license is required. The event will be held at 6 p.m., and attendees should meet at the North Shore
Pavilion.
Participants are welcome to bring their own fishing equipment, if they so desire.
A link to register for the event is available on Yellow Creek State Park Facebook page.
Our public lands are a
perfect place to enjoy the day and rarely disappoint.
Located just to the east of Indiana, Yellow Creek State Park provides a variety of outdoor activities. Biking, hiking, boating, swimming, birdwatching and fishing are all an option this summer.
- On Monday while
- enjoying perhaps my last package of ground venison, a sense of panic swept over me.
- Uncertainty as to the
- receiving date for the
- second round of antlerless deer licenses had me
- quickly flipping the pages of my hunting digest. Luckily, the second round will not be received until Aug. 2, and it would be wise to mark the calendar for this date.
Nonresident applications are now being accepted along with the first round of
residents. If you know
someone who occasionally hunts or has considered it, a friendly reminder to apply for an antlerless license might just help put them in the woods this fall and perhaps help stock their freezer.
Young hunters, in
particular, will benefit from having an antlerless license this fall because it will allow them more opportunities. Practice makes perfect is often preached in athletics, and the same holds true for the deer woods. Young
hunters who harvest multiple deer each season will have better odds of continuing to hunt successfully as an adult. Those with limited time or hunting ground will attest to the difficulty of harvesting a legal buck at times. Quite often a mature doe has helped save a hunting season while at the same time
putting meat on the table.
- Those in need of a hunter education course for a young hunter should begin their search immediately because quite often they are limited in availability. Check the
- Pennsylvania Game
- Commission website, www.pgc.state.pa.us.
- Elk license applications will be accepted until
- midnight on July 31. There are three seasons: archery,
- firearms and late season.
- Applicants may apply for one, two or three seasons at a cost of $11.97 per season.
- This year there will be 20 more bull licenses offered, and hunters will be able to harvest bulls during the late season.
The “Hunting and Trapping Digest” has a decent amount of information regarding the elk draw and hunt zones, with even more information
available online.
Our elk herd continues to grow and offers an
outstanding opportunity at a hunt of a lifetime without having to leave the state. Elk viewing is a popular activity and will allow hopeful
hunters the chance to see some elk and familiarize themselves with the different elk zones. While the odds of drawing are slim, those who apply annually will
continue to increase their odds of drawing through accumulation of bonus points.
With hunting season slowly approaching, getting afield will help build anticipation. Scouting for deer during the evening hours is already becoming routine for the serious deer hunters.
Finding harvested hay fields for a groundhog hunt will help sharpen one’s shot while also releasing some adrenaline.
Spending time afield in the summer is not always easy, but with insect repellent and a close eye on the weather forecast, a good time can still be had.