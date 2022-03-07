Indiana’s Nico Fanella and Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart led the contingent of area wresters in PIAA Southwest Regional tournament action Saturday.
Fanella, a freshman, finished second at 106 pounds in the Class 3A tournament at Canon-McMillan, and Stewart, a senior, finished third at 172 pounds in the Class 2A tournament.
In all, five area wrestlers qualified for this weekend’s state tournament in Hershey. Also advancing were Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun and United’s Jacob Sombronski and Gideon Bracken in the Class 2A.
Fanella (31-1), the second seed, reeled off three wins to reach the finals against top-seeded Luke Willochell (40-4) of Latrobe. He dealt Fanella a 7-3 setback for his first loss of the season.
Fanella pinned West Allegheny’s Cade Stern in 47 seconds in his opening match, scored a 12-2 major decision of Mount Lebanon’s Ejiro Montoya in the quarterfinals and pinned Franklin Regional’s Tyler Kapusta in 5:21 in the semifinals.
Stewart (22-8) won his first two matches to reach the semifinals. He opened with a 16-1 technical fall over Washington’s Mike Ewing and then beat Chestnut Ridge’s Daniel Moore, 10-1, in the quarterfinals.
Glendale’s Suds Dubler knocked off Stewart in the semifinals in 1:10. Stewart rebounded with two straight wins to finish third. He scored a 6-2 decision over Somerset’s Rowan Holmes in the consolation semifinals and won by injury default over Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close in the third-place match.
Heilbrun (38-8), a junior, placed fifth at 145 pounds. He wrestled his way back to earn a state berth after he dropped his opening match of the tournament in an narrow 11-10 decision against Burgettstown’s Anthony Lancos.
He rebounded to win three straight matches, beating Conemaugh Township’s Ryan Thomas by fall in 2:10, blanking North Star’s Timothy Tretter in an 11-0 major decision and pinning Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster in 4:19.
That put Heilbrun into the consolation semifinals, where he dropped a 4-0 decision to Forest Hill’s Noah Teeter. He bounced back again with a win in the fifth-place match, edging Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski, 4-0.
Sombronski (25-5), a sophomore and the only local district champion in the field, placed fourth at 113 pounds. He opened with a pin of Keystone Oaks’ Quinn Garda in 1:24 and scored a 14-0 major decision over Bald Eagle Area’s Gavin Guenot in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, he dropped a 7-2 decision to Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull and rebounded with a 4-2 win over Mount Union’s Mason Beatty in the consolation semifinals. He then dropped a 5-0 decision to Tyrone’s Kory Walls in the third-place match.
Bracken (24-9), a freshman, opened with a 10-2 major decision over West Greene’s Seth Burns but dropped his second match to Montour’s James Walzer, 5-2.
He then won three straight matches to finish fifth, first getting an injured default over Tyrone’s Loegan Rumberger before beating Huntingdon’s Ryan Yocum by fall in 4:49. He received another injury default in the fifth-place match over Walzer.
United’s Colton Henning (126) dropped his first two matches, and Marion Center Camden Stewart (120) and Liam Cornetto (138) did not make it out of the consolation rounds after dropping their first matches. River Valley’s Cole Stuchal (152) and Brad Miller (285) Each went 1-2 and did not advance.
Indiana’s Carter Putt (113), Will Turner (145) and Danny Turner (152) did not advance. Danny Turner had the best day of the trio, going 2-2.
The state tournament begins Thursday at Hershey.