Ten of the 16 teams in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference have been called for more penalties per game than IUP. Yet one of the biggest issues facing the Crimson Hawks right now is those yellow flags.
Saturday’s harrowing 28-23 win over Gannon is Exhibit A.
The Crimson Hawks (3-1) were flagged nine times for 90 yards, with some of the penalties having serious repercussions.
“They were just penalties at inopportune times,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, whose team beat Gannon for the sixth straight time, “and we ended up in a dogfight.”
The biggest penalty IUP was assessed came at the start of the fourth quarter, when the Hawks held a 21-10 lead. Harry Woodbery tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Irvin Charles on a third-and-4 play, but the Gannon defensive back, Sir Giles, appeared to either fall on his own or get his feet tangled with Charles as he ran past the 6-foot-4 receiver — and the official nearby tossed his flag.
The 15-yard offensive pass interference penalty pushed IUP back to a third-and-19 at the Gannon 45. The Crimson Hawks didn’t convert, and they had to punt. Gannon took over and drove 91 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-16.
“We had something going there and then we got that penalty,” Tortorella said. “It shouldn’t have happened.”
A few other penalties also had serious consequences for the Crimson Hawks:
- After IUP took a 14-0 lead, Gannon was in IUP territory when quarterback Kory Curtis threw incomplete on first down at the IUP 45. But IUP linebacker Connor Kelly drilled Curtis a little too late, and the 15-yard roughing the passer flag gave the Golden Knights a spark, and four plays later, they scored to make it 14-7.
- On the Crimson Hawks’ ensuing possession, IUP had first down at the Gannon 47. Woodbury found Daquon Green open for a 17-yard gain, but IUP right guard Josh Dauberman was flagged for holding. The 10-yard penalty moved IUP back to its own 43, and then after three plays netted 9 yards, the Crimson Hawks punted.
- With about five minutes left to play, the Crimson Hawks seemed to have it sewed up when Woodbery ran 8 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-16. But Woodbury got tackled late by Gannon’s Trevaughn McNeill, and Charles ran over to protect his quarterback. He apparently said or did enough to make the nearby official throw his flag and penalize IUP for unsportsmanlike conduct. The 15-yard penalty was assessed on the kickoff, and after starting at their own 36, the Golden Knights needed only seven plays and 96 seconds to score, making it 28-23.
◼ And when IUP was trying to run out the clock after Gannon’s score, Dauberman was called for holding again on an incomplete pass on second-and-5. Backed up 10 yards to midfield, IUP gained only 3 more yards and then had to punt and force the defense to make a game-winning stop.
“We were fortunate to be able to stop them at the end,” Tortorella said. “We had a chance to put them away but then we got another penalty.”
So it seems the number of penalties isn’t always significant to a team’s success. It’s when they occur.
Here’s some proof: In the most penalized game in IUP history, the Crimson Hawks were flagged 19 times for 200 yards against Clarion in 2019 — and won by 38 points. Conversely, in the 2017 national semifinals, IUP was not penalized a single time and yet lost the game, 27-17.
As for today, the Crimson Hawks are hoping days like Saturday are in the rearview mirror.
“When we get down to playoff time,” said defensive lineman Gregory Moore, “they don’t ask, ‘What was the score of the game?’ All they see is a win or a loss. So at the end of the day, we can hold our heads high that we got the win.”