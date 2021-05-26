BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Blairsville had been playing at its best, defeating undefeated Marion Center on back-to-back days and claiming its first Heritage Conference softball championship last week.
The Bobcats looked flat Tuesday in a 15-3 loss to fifth-seeded Penns Valley in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Regardless, Blairsville coach Frank Harsh could not be any more proud of his team and its accomplishments from this season.
“I’m very proud of the girls, and we just picked a bad day to play our worst game,” Harsh said. “We made too many errors that led to runs, but they’re a good team that can hit the ball. We just had to make plays that we didn’t.”
In the first inning, Penns Valley’s Avery Dinges hit a ball high to left field, but Hannah Artley lost the ball in the sun and Dinges ended up on second base. Kendra Bumgardner immediately took advantage, crushing a two-run home run to put the Rams up 2-0.
Bumgardner pitched well, too, allowing just four hits, striking out four and issuing no walks in five innings. She worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, striking out two.
The Rams (13-7) threatened again in the second with two runners on, but Hannah Foust worked out of the jam.
Tori Foust brought home Kirsten Smith on an RBI single in the bottom of the second to bring the deficit to one, but the Bobcats stranded two runners on base to end the inning.
Penns Valley responded with two runs, one scoring on an error and another on Kailen Winkleblech’s RBI single.
The Rams led 4-1 entering the bottom of the third, but Isabele Pynos demolished a home run to left field, injecting some energy into her teammates to start off the inning.
Smith brought home a run later in the inning with an RBI single to make it 4-3.
The Bobcats (13-3) appeared to look like themselves again, but it unraveled in the fourth inning.
“We just couldn’t catch the ball and didn’t make the plays that we needed to,” Harsh said. “The game should’ve been much closer than what it was, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Penns Valley taxed Hannah Foust for seven runs in the fourth, when the Rams used a bit of small-ball and smart base running and took advantage of a few passed balls and mental mistakes from Blairsville.
“It felt like we were in the game the whole time and it just got away from us there in the fourth,” Harsh said.
Blairsville went down quietly in the fourth and the Rams increased its lead to 12 with a pair of two-run homers from Dinges and Noelle Webb.
The Bobcats needed to score three runs in the fifth to avoid the mercy rule, but they went down quietly once again.
Penns Valley will face Marion Center on Thursday.