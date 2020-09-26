Zach Herrington provided the steel to Devin Flint’s spark, and Indiana set fire to Greensburg Salem’s defense on a record-breaking night at Andy Kuzneski Field.
Behind their junior quarterback-running back tandem, the Indians raced for a program-record 428 rushing yards and scored on all but one possession before the final minute to flip a budding rivalry in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.
And after shaving a couple yards off its mark in the victory formation, Indiana sent the Golden Lions packing Friday with a 56-28 drubbing that offered the best presentation to date in the third year of coach Brandon Overdorff’s veer triple-option offense.
“It feels great, amazing,” Flint said after his third start at quarterback. “We just executed everything. We actually showed what the veer can do. The line did great. The backfield did great. It was just a great game. We really showed what Indiana can do.”
Flint posted his own single-game school record with five rushing touchdowns, including four in the first half as Indiana scored 21 unanswered points to take a 29-14 lead into the locker room.
And beginning with a 65-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the third quarter, Herrington hammered through the Golden Lions after the break. Of his 252 total rushing yards — the second most in program history — he rushed for 172 in the second half to help the Indians seal their first victory of the season.
“We knew we could win,” Herrington added. “This one, something hit different. We all came together and played our guts out. This was something I really wanted. This game showed what Indiana football is really about.”
Indiana (1-2) had a little extra motivation after ending each of the last two seasons with losses to Greensburg Salem (1-2) in the former Big Eight Conference. The Golden Lions cruised past visiting Indiana, 48-7, in the finale last season, one year after denying the Indians a playoff berth with a 17-0 win on their home turf.
Next Friday, Indiana will look to rekindle another rivalry against one-time yearly foe Knoch (0-3) on homecoming. The Knights are coming off Friday’s 34-7 loss to Armstrong — which defeated Indiana in the season opener — and also have losses to Highlands, 39-7, and Greensburg Salem, 13-12.
And now, with an opportunity to draw its record even at the season’s midpoint, Indiana appears to be building off the philosophies that its third-year coach has put in place following arguably their most significant victory in several seasons.
“It’s just a culmination of us keeping believing, keeping working hard, grinding, getting tougher and getting better,” Overdorff said. “I’m just really proud of them. I’m really happy for them because we needed a payoff. … The goal we’re trying to have is to teach these kids that mindset that you just want to keep improving yourself in every area and believing that, together, you can do things that you can’t do yourself. We lived those things tonight. It’s a big win for us, hopefully a stepping stone as we move forward.”
Herrington recovered a punt blocked by senior A.J. Nickas to end Greensburg Salem’s opening drive of the game, and Flint charged in for a touchdown and tacked on a two-point conversion three plays later.
The Indians allowed the early 8-0 lead to slip away following their lone failed drive midway through the first quarter as Greensburg Salem scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 14-8 advantage. They then responded and never looked back, scoring five unanswered touchdowns, capped with Flint’s final score that gave Indiana a 28-point, 42-14 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Indiana’s touchdown drives spanned 19, 73, 75, 12, 65, 59, 60 and 65 yards. The Indians finished 9-for-12 converting on third down and 2-for-3 on fourth down. They never punted, determined to grind out a complete offensive performance.
“We knew from watching film on Greensburg that they’re a good team, but we’re better,” Indiana senior two-way lineman Matthew Nelson said. “We knew that if we came tonight and we played our hardest and we played our hearts out and we played for each other, that we would get the win.”
Flint’s five rushing touchdowns set the school record for offensive production, but tied Tim Wilt for total touchdowns in a game. Wilt had four rushing touchdowns and a special teams touchdown against Cambria Heights in 1962.
After entering the game with Indiana’s only two touchdowns on the season, Flint proved to be the Indians’ drive-finisher again with scores of 2, 1, 32, 1 and 1 yards.
Flint finished with 170 yards on 28 carries, and Herrington rushed for his 252 yards on 26 attempts. The pair are in a dead heat through three games — Flint leads Indiana with 420 rushing yards this season, while Herrington has 418.
Herrington, though, fell just a few first downs shy of setting the single-game rushing mark while narrowly claiming the No. 2 spot. Jason Shirey holds Indiana’s record with 286 rushing yards against Norwin in 2003, and Connor Tshudy’s total of 249 recorded against Allderdice in 2015 now ranks third.
Six feet are all that separated Indiana from a team record of 61 years — the Indians’ rushing yardage total of 428 yards edged out the previous mark of 426 yards set in a 1959 victory over Punxsutawney.
But despite the names in the history book, the most experienced unit on Indiana’s roster earned its stay Friday.
Seniors Tanner Smith, Gavin Prebish, Gavin Millen and Nelson are joined by junior Jacob McCracken on a line that has paved the way for an average of 328 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve got some big inside guys,” Nelson said. “We’re up there grinding in the trenches and we’re just able to move people. And that’s what we need to do. We just need to get better.”
Junior running backs Josiah Johnson and Korbin Wilson scored their first career varsity touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Johnson took what equated to Flint’s first varsity touchdown pass on a forward lateral 8 yards for a score on a pitch option play, and Wilson marched in for the game’s final score from 11 yards out.
Senior kicker Josh Glaser went 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts.
Indiana won the turnover battle with less than a minute to go, when Greensburg fumbled away its last possession and allowed the Indians to run out the clock. The Indians, who set a program record with 33 giveaways last season, did not commit a turnover.
If there was one negative takeaway, it was that Indiana continued to allow too many chunk plays to the opposing passing game.
Greensburg Salem quarterback Hayden Teska finished 13-for-23 for 255 yards and had four completions of at least 20 yards, including touchdowns of 66 and 41 yards. Golden Lions running back Alex Briggs rushed for 119 yards an a pair of scores.
But for a team whose goals remains to simply ignore the results and focus on improving every day, Indiana isn’t fixating on the miscues. Coming off a significant building block, the Indians are looking only toward the next step.
“We took care of the football,” Overdorff said. “We played very good in all three phases. We were by no means perfect tonight — don’t get me wrong — but we’re getting better. And that’s our goal. Get better. If we win, it doesn’t matter. Get better. If we lose, it doesn’t matter. Get better. The process never ends.
“Our defense got better. We still have to keep improving in the pass game, especially the deep game, rallying to the football and shutting the door when we have an opportunity to shut the door. And hat’s off to Greensburg Salem — they kept playing and forced us to keep playing. And our kids did.”