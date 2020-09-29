I felt a sharp tick as the flutter spoon descended toward the bottom of Keystone Lake. Leaning back on the 7-foot baitcasting rod the hooks of the large lure embedded in the lower jaw of the big bass.
Several tense minutes passed before I could finally slip the net under the big bronzeback, one that would stretch over 21 inches and pull the scale down to 5.5 pounds. It was the second 20-plus-inch smallmouth of the morning and capped a special outing.
Flutter spoons are one of several lure types that conjure the most strikes when fished on a semi-slack line. Allowed to sink to the bottom after the cast, the retrieve consists of fairly robust sweeps of the rod to shoot the lure off the bottom and flutter back down. Maintaining minimal contact with the lure gives it the freedom to achieve the fluttering descent that provokes strikes. The trick comes in detecting a strike when there’s slack in the line.
That’s where the type of line you’re using comes into play. I was fishing the flutter spoon on a baitcasting reel loaded with fluorocarbon line that some claim telegraphs slack-line strikes better than other lines including braids.
Last fall, while fishing with Gamma Fishing (an Oil City-based company that markets a variety of fluorocarbon, co-polymer and braided fishing lines) owner Dale Black mentioned this quality to me, and as a faithful user of braided line, I was somewhat skeptical. Black replied that the no-stretch quality of braided line does in fact transmit bites better in tight line situations but not when there’s slack present.
Afterward I gave Black’s claim some thought. I’ve used fluorocarbon line on my baitcasting reels for years, but in most instances their use is with swimming baits such as spinnerbaits and soft swimbaits. These lures are typically fished with a tight line, so I’d never really put the notion to the test.
So, this season, when late summer rolled around the conditions developed to put flutter spoons to work, I decided to pay closer attention to how fluorocarbon line performed. I must admit that many of the strikes I felt were in situations where slack line was present. I’m convinced.
While on the subject of lines, it’s appropriate to point out that various lines, just like the lures in your tackle box, excel in certain situations. Besides fluorocarbon line, the other two main line types are braided line and classic nylon monofilament (or copolymer). Personally, on spinning rods/reels I fish braided line most of the time, typically 15-pound test. Not a fan of tying braided line directly to the lure/hook I incorporate a piece of eight or 10-pound test fluorocarbon line, around three-feet, as a leader. I connect the two with an Albright Knot.
I rarely use nylon monofilament or copolymer lines, but when I do it’s in a situation where the stretchiness of the line is an attribute. An example includes dense, heavy baits like the Rapala Jigging Rap, where an added level of “give” in the line can help prevent a fish from shaking the lure loose.