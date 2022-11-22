knapp 11-21-22

Catching lunker smallmouth bass like the one released recently by Steve Gierl often means fishing bottom-oriented baits that snag.

 Jeff Knapp photo

After I popped his jig loose from a rock, I handed the rod back to my guide client. He thanked me, but a few casts later the leadhead jig was again lodged behind a subsurface rock. This time he mimicked the process I had just demonstrated and again the jig came free. With a relieved look on his face, he said, “Learning that tip was worth the price of the guide trip.”

Late fall is a time of year when most gamefish spend the majority of their time close to the bottom. Trout eat larval stage bugs; walleyes forage on bottom-oriented chubs and shiners; bass sniff out crayfish. It’s not that they don’t do the same during warmer periods. It’s just that by late fall, when the water temperature is anywhere from the mid-40s and lower, they are far less inclined to move up for a bait or lure. Which means going down to the bottom for them. Which in turn means dealing with frequent snags. And old fishing axiom states, “If you’re not getting hung up, you’re not catching fish,” a particularly true observation when the water is cold.

