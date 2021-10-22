The IUP football team believes it is pretty good.
The Crimson Hawks learned something about that last week when they hammered Slippery Rock, and this week’s game provides another opportunity to prove their hypothesis is correct.
Seven days after dispatching one highly ranked and undefeated team, No. 23 IUP (5-1) takes on another one when No. 5 California (6-0) comes to town for the annual Coal Bowl on Saturday.
“The game this week will prove if we’re for real after last week’s game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella.
First, the good news: It’s been 10 years since the home team in this rivalry game lost.
“And I hope it stays that way,” Tortorella said.
The Crimson Hawks won the Coal Pail Trophy the last four times the game has been played at Miller Stadium, in 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2013. Those four wins have come by an average of 11 points and have been low-scoring, physical games. California has won the last seven games with IUP that were played at the Vulcans’ Adamson Stadium, including a 44-23 playoff game in 2016.
But Tortorella said the location of the game shouldn’t affect the outcome.
“Do I like that we’re playing at home? Yeah, obviously,” he said. “But is that really going to make a difference one way or the other? Probably not.”
Another piece of good news is that the Crimson Hawks are soaring after last week’s stunning win. Slippery Rock had blown out five of its first six opponents and seemed to be unstoppable on offense and immovable on defense. But IUP rejected that hypothesis and won all three phases of the game easily.
Here’s the bad news: California is going to be another tough task. The Vulcans are 6-0, have won four games by 21 points or more, have some gaudy statistics, and this week climbed to No. 5 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll.
But the Crimson Hawks know that they only need to be better than California one time.
“You don’t have to beat teams in a best-of-seven or best-of-three series,” Tortorella said. “You got to be the best team that day. We were last week, and we won, and we’re going to have to be this week if we’re going to win this one.”
Statistically speaking, California ranks in the top 10 nationally in several categories, including first downs allowed, kickoff returns, passing offense, passing defense, rushing defense, red zone defense, total defense and time of possession. The Vulcans also lead NCAA Division II in third-down conversions on offense, as well as on defense, and for Tortorella, those are some telling numbers.
“On offense, if you’re making first downs on third downs, you’re going to be in the game,” he said. “And if you’re stopping the other team on third down, you’re probably going to win the game. So as much as turnovers are important, third-down conversions, both the offensive and defensive, are also a huge part of the game.”
But it should be noted that the Vulcans’ six opponents are a combined 12-29, and none currently have winning records. What’s more, California’s defense has rolled up some impressive statistics while taking on just one team ranked in the top half of its league in total offense (Gannon), and it’s only sixth in the PSAC.
Otherwise, California has trampled over PSAC bottom-tier teams Lock Haven, Millersville, Edinboro, Mercyhurst and Gannon, who are a combined 9-25, by a total score of 184-29. The Vulcans opened their season with a nine-point non-conference win over Fairmont State, a 3-4 team from the Mountain East Conference.
Yet Tortorella isn’t convinced that California’s statistics might be hollow because of the level of competition.
“That’s not their fault,” he said. “They just play who they get scheduled. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do against teams that they’re better than, and that’s what good teams do.”
Tortorella certainly isn’t looking down the road, but the fact is if IUP beats California, the Crimson Hawks will only have to beat Edinboro (currently 1-5) and Seton Hill (3-4) to win the PSAC West title and make their third trip to the league championship game since 2012.
But the Crimson Hawks will deal with that after Saturday’s game, Tortorella said.
“When you’re playing somebody that’s undefeated and ranked as high as they are, it’s a challenge,” he said. “And you know, obviously it’s a very important game in regard to the conference. There still is a lot of football to be played, but you know, again, it’s the most important game because it’s the next one. And obviously it’s big because they’re a really good team. It’ll be a big test for us.”