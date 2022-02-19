Penguins center Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal in movie-esque fashion against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, giving Pittsburgh fans and hockey enthusiasts yet another excuse to analyze and reflect on the
captain’s exceptional career.
On Thursday, the NHL Network tweeted out the following
question: “Did Crosby help these players become stars or did these stars help make Crosby a
superstar?”
The question accompanied a graphic depicting six of
Crosby’s most notable linemates throughout his 17 years in the NHL, including Colby Armstrong (2005-08), Pascal Dupuis (2007-15), Chris Kunitz (2008-17), Conor Sheary (2015-18), Jake Guentzel (2016-present) and Bryan Rust (2016-present).
The easy answer is that Crosby doesn’t need much help being a superstar, and that appeared to be the consensus among Twitter users.
But is the answer really that simple?
There’s an argument to be made that it’s always been a mutually beneficial
relationship between Sid and his wingers.
Armstrong, who played with the Pens from 2005-2008 and now works as an analyst for AT&T Sportsnet
Pittsburgh,
tweeted in response to the question: “For all you asking about this and looking for comment; in my extremely humble opinion it’s obvious. Just look at his numbers when I played with him and far after into his career. There is zero doubt that I created a monster. You’re welcome, hockey.”
The 6-foot-2 Saskatchewan native was joking, but it
diminishes the work he and the other five men on the list have
put into giving Crosby the
opportunity to be as great as he’s been for nearly two decades.
Pittsburgh’s coaching staff and upper management have always found ways to get Crosby the
pieces he’s needed to succeed based on where he was in his career and the state of the league.
Crosby is a playmaker with a knack for goal scoring, but he’s never been focused on winning puck races or hard-fought defense. It’s not that he can’t play defense — the 34-year-old has shown he’s quite capable of checking when needed — but that’s not where his biggest talents lie.
That’s where his wingers step in to supplement the captain’s raw skill, positioning prowess and playmaking abilities with grit and speed.
Dupuis and Kunitz, who flanked Crosby at points from 2007-17, were exceptional at doing the dirty work so that Sid could shine in making the plays that ended in points, whether it be for himself or his linemates.
They did the things that don’t show up on the score sheet.
Dupuis had unbelievable speed and was a force of nature
backchecking, while Kunitz had similar attributes but with added past experience playing with stars in Anaheim that molded him into a player that put forechecking first to get pucks to the net for his teammates.
No other winger has more assists on Crosby’s 500 career goals than Kunitz (58). Guentzel has 45 and Dupuis has 31, while Rust and Sheary each have 19. Armstrong has 13.
In return, Crosby assisted on 83 of Kuntiz’ goals with Pittsburgh, including a helper by the captain that tallied his 1,000th career point in 2017. The pair also earned a gold medal for Team Canada on a line together in the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Kunitz had one of the best seasons of his career in 2011-12, scoring 26 goals and 61 points in 82 games during a year in which Crosby played only 22 games due to ongoing concussion issues.
In his 15-year career, the four-time Stanley Cup champion had only one better season scoring-wise. Kunitz scored 35 goals and 68 points in 61 games during the 2013-14 season.
Dupuis also put up his career high in points in Crosby’s absence, notching 59 points in 2011-12.
They were the perfect fit for what Sid needed during those years, but they were powerhouses with talent and skill that exceeded their roles as the captain’s wingers.
The same could be said of Sheary, Guentzel and Rust. All three of these players came up through the Penguins’ farm system and became vital pieces in Pittsburgh’s back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017 as supplements to Crosby.
Before Sheary was called up from Wilkes-Barre and placed on Crosby’s line by newly hired head coach Mike Sullivan at the midway point of the 2015-16 season, the captain was on track for just 40 points, according to SportsNet. Crosby ended the year second in Hart Trophy voting.
While Sheary posted just 10 points in 44 regular-season games and 10 points in 23 playoff games, the 5-9 left wing tallied 53 points in 61 regular-season games the next year to win a second Stanley Cup.
Sheary hasn’t seen the same level of success as a member of the Washington Capitals, but he’s currently on track to reach 39 points this season, which would be his most since 2016-17.
Crosby’s current wingers, Rust and Guentzel, aren’t as gritty as Dupuis, Kunitz and Armstrong, but they don’t have to be in this era of the NHL that no longer puts an emphasis on fighting or the role of a goon.
They’re still quick skaters who can forecheck and get the puck to Crosby at the net so he can make plays and keep the endless cycle going.
However, much like Dupuis and Kunitz, Rust and Guentzel have kept pace without Sid at their center. Guentzel has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 games without Crosby. Rust is right behind with 39 points in 40 games.
Rust and Guenztel, at 29 and 27 years old, respectively, could very well be stars on their own accord no matter who’s at their center, but it helps that their center is one of the best players to ever play in the NHL.
The wingers do their jobs well so that Sid can do his, and they all benefit from each other with points, wins and Stanley Cups.