The trajectories of Paul Tortorella’s and Lee Owens’ coaching careers crossed briefly, 27 years ago in Akron, Ohio. Since then, they have met only twice while going on to have wildly successful careers.
The two former colleagues will reunite when Tortorella’s IUP Crimson Hawks (9-1) play host to Owens’ Ashland Eagles (10-1) in a second-round playoff game at Miller Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner meets either Shepherd or Slippery Rock next week in the Super Region One championship game while the losing team starts working toward next season.
“I have to believe the four best teams (in the region) are still playing,” Tortorella said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that in my mind.”
In 1994, Tortorella was on the staff at Akron, coaching defensive backs. The Zips went 1-10, and head coach Gerry Faust was fired. Owens, then an assistant at Ohio State, was hired to replace Faust, and he offered Tortorella the opportunity to stay on. Initially, Tortorella took the offer.
“I interviewed, he hired me, which I was thankful for, and then he went back to Ohio State because they had a bowl game,” Tortorella said. “He had hired four or five guys and we tried to get the recruiting going for a little bit.”
But IUP head coach Frank Cignetti called Tortorella looking for a defensive coordinator. IUP’s previous one, Bill D’Ottavio, had left for Middle Tennessee State, and Cignetti offered the job to Tortorella, whom he had known for a few years through his oldest son, Curt.
Tortorella took Cignetti’s offer, and a marriage and four kids later, he’s still here, but now he’s the head coach, with a 47-10 career record with three playoff trips in five seasons. Tortorella’s .825 career winning percentage is the 10th-best in the country among active head coaches in all levels of NCAA football.
“Coach Tort’s done a great job there,” said Owens, who came to Ashland in 2004 after nine mediocre seasons at Akron. “They’re traditionally really good. You look at his record since he’s been there, and I don’t think there’s many in Division II any better. This is a premier program.”
Owens has seen Tortorella’s work firsthand. Ashland came to town for the 2017 season opener, and IUP won the non-conference game when Dillon Sarka made a 47-yard field goal as time expired for a 26-23 win. The next season, IUP traveled to Ohio and came hme with a hard-fought 21-17 victory.
“In both cases, we weren’t able to make plays at the end,” Owens said. “I think as we move through this tournament into this round in particular, it becomes really important that we make the last play, that we make one more play than they do.”
If statistics are any indication, the winner of Saturday’s game will likely be the team that runs the ball better. The Crimson Hawks average 172.9 yards per game on the ground, while the Eagles average 212.8.
“IUP is the same kind of team we are,” Owens said. “They’re a really good defensive team. They’re a run-first football team. They’re a stop-the-run defensive football team, identical too to how we play the game. And so, it maybe come down to who’s best at running it. It really may come down to that.”
The one game Ashland lost this season, 36-20 at Hillsdale on Oct. 28, was the Eagles’ season-low rushing game, when they had 137 yards. IUP’s lowest rushing game was against Seton Hill (31 yards), but the Crimson Hawks won that game 44-7.
Ashland features running backs Larry Martin (1,155) and Gei’vonni Washington (474), plus quarterback Austin Brenner (312), who have combined for almost 2,000 rushing yards this season. When teams have stopped the Ashland ground game, Brenner has gone to the air, throwing for 1,806 yards, with Logan Bolin catching 50 passes for 666 yards and 7 touchdowns.
“If you don’t stop them from running, you’re done,” Tortorella said. “They set up the pass by running the ball. Most teams we play nowadays are the opposite. They’re very similar to us in regard to philosophy.”
But injuries might hamper IUP’s offense. Tailback Dayjure Stewart, the team’s leading rusher (794 yards in 8 games) left the PSAC championship win over Shepherd in the first quarter with a knee injury, and Tortorella listed him as questionable for Saturday’s game. Also, Duane Brown, the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year (66 catches for 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns) missed the Shepherd game, also with a knee injury, which he suffered against Clarion on Nov. 5, and Tortorella listed him, too, as questionable.
While injuries are an issue, IUP may have an advantage in playoff experience. Several players were on the 2017 team that advanced to the national semifinals and also played on the 2019 team that lost in the first round. The Eagles, despite eight all-time playoff berths, have won only three games in the tournament, including last week’s 20-13 win over Notre Dame College.
But Owens said his team needs to play its best game of the season if it is to upset the Crimson Hawks, who are hoping to advance to play a team they have already beaten once this season (20-12 vs. Slippery Rock and 24-21 vs. Shepherd) for the regional title.
“This is a tremendous program we’re going against with players that are well-coached with an expectation to win,” Owens said. “It’s going to take our best effort to compete and have a chance to make that play at the end of the game.”