The trajectories of Paul Tortorella’s and Lee Owens’ coaching careers crossed briefly, 27 years ago in Akron, Ohio. Since then, they have met only twice while going on to have wildly successful careers.

The two former colleagues will reunite when Tortorella’s IUP Crimson Hawks (9-1) play host to Owens’ Ashland Eagles (10-1) in a second-round playoff game at Miller Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner meets either Shepherd or Slippery Rock next week in the Super Region One championship game while the losing team starts working toward next season.