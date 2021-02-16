Former IUP assistant joins Eagles staff
PHILADELPHIA — New head coach Nick Sirianni is putting on a mini IUP reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles as he assembles his staff since being hired last month.
Sirianni has reportedly hired D.K. McDonald as his assistant defensive backs coach, replacing Jay Valai, who left to work for Nick Saban at Alabama less than 24 hours after he was hired by Sirianni and the Eagles.
McDonald, who coached defensive backs for former IUP head coach Lou Tepper from 2006 to 2010, goes to Philadelphia from Iowa State, where was an assistant since 2016. McDonald and Sirianni worked together at IUP from 2006 to 2008.
A native of Orrville, Ohio, McDonald coached at Edinboro with Tepper for three seasons before coming to IUP. After departing, McDonald coached at William and Mary and then Toledo before following head coach Matt Campbell to Iowa State.
McDonald is married to Kayla Rorabaugh, a 2005 graduate of Purchase Line High School. They have two daughters, Reagan and Margot.