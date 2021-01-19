Chuck Mills, who had a brief, but successful, tenure as the head football coach in the early 1960s at what is now Indiana University of Pennsylvania, died Monday in Hawaii.
He was 93.
Morton J. “Chuck” Mills was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Chicago. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1950, and he was a college football head coach by the time he was 30, when he took over the Pomona (Calif.) College team in 1959. After three seasons, he was tabbed to run the program at IUP in 1962, which was then known as Indiana State College.
Mills’ teams at ISC went a combined 12-3-2. In his second season the Indians went 7-1-1 and were scheduled to play Montclair (N.J) State in the Boardwalk Bowl on Nov. 23, 1963, but the game was canceled following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
“My time at IUP was wonderful,” Mills told the Gazette in 2018. “Working for President (Willis) Pratt and (dean) John Chellman was just a delight. They were supportive, enthused and interested. Add to this the players. They were talented, loyal and willing. I was at the right place at the right time.”
Mills left Indiana after two seasons to follow his wife, Barbara, to New York City, where she had been transferred for her job.
“If that situation hadn’t arisen,” Mills, said, “I would still be in Indiana.”
He took the job coaching the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1964, but after one season he left for a job at the University of Arizona, followed by a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. He became a head coach again in 1967, when he took the reins of the Utah State program, where he went 38-23-1 in six seasons.
Mills parlayed that success into the head coaching job at Wake Forest, but in four seasons his teams won only 11 games. After two years out of football, Mills returned as the head coach at NAIA Southern Oregon for eight seasons. His final year on the sidelines was in 1997, one year after Barbara died, when he led the Coast Guard Academy to a 9-2 record.
Mills retired to Hawaii soon after and spent the past 20 years staying involved in football as a consultant at all levels of the game.
In 2000, Mills wrote a book, “The Fifth Down: Football Thoughts and Other Things.”
He was inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
“The best part of coaching was always the players,” Mills said. “To see them grow and change their lives, that was most satisfying to me. I still try to stay in touch in their lives and try to look after them. After all, I regard them as my kids.”