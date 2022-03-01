VANDERGRIFT — Nico Fanella remained undefeated in leading a contingent of four Indiana wrestlers at the WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 Wrestling Tournament at Kiski Area High School.
Fanella, a freshman at 106 pounds, improved to 28-0. He topped Fox Chapel freshman Michel Worsen in 48 seconds in the semifinals and scored a 6-3 decision over Franklin Regional sophomore Tyler Kapusta (24-6) in the championship match.
He earned a spot in this weekend’s Southwest Regional Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School in search of a berth in the state tournament. The top four at regionals advance to the state tournament.
Fanella will be joined by section champions Carter Putt at 113 pounds and Danny Turner at 152 and fifth-place finisher Will Turner.
“Nico has a real good chance of getting in there,” Indiana coach Tony Donatelli said. “Danny also has a good chance, and Putt, the way he’s been wrestling, if he wrestles the same way, I think he has a good chance. The same with Will. He’s one of those guys who’s a grinder and just wears you down so if you make a mistake he’ll capitalize, but he has to be a little more consistent. But he definitely has a shot. His style can definitely mess up anybody.”
Putt (22-7) pinned Franklin Regional freshman Nico Sarnic in his opening match and scored an 8-2 decision over Gateway junior Atontay Heningcamp to reach the finals. He edged Plum sophomore Sam Snyder (24-8), the top seed, 4-3, in the championship match.
Danny Turner (28-4) also scored a pin in his opening match, taking down Plum junior Sivaraman Asuresh and then scoring a 3-2 decision over Armstrong senior Michael Kinzey in the semifinals. He scored a 5-1 win over Kiski Area freshman Mark Gray (23-8), the top seed, in the finals.
“I through we did a pretty good job,” Donatelli said. “Two of the guys in the finals were second seeds and knocked off top seeds so that was a nice surprise. I thought they wrestled well and did an outstanding job. They were tough matches for all three in the finals.”
Will Turner (23-12) dropped his opening match and won in the consolations before dropping his third match. He rebounded in the fifth-place match to score a pin in 4:50 over Penn Hills junior Dominic Frollo
“He had a rough day, but he fought through it and qualified,” Donatelli said. “That was a pretty tough bracket.”
The regional tournament begins Friday and continues Saturday. Each bracket features 20 wrestlers.
“Now it’s just a matter of finding out what position we get in the regional bracket,” Donatelli said. “You have to beat everyone anyway, but it’s nice to have a decent seed to get through those first few matches. So we’ll see. The all have a lot of heart and determination so never I’d never out any of those four.”