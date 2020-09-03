The Indiana High School boys’ golf team continued its torrid start Wednesday.
Indiana tore up a difficult Indiana Country Club course, shooting a five-man score of 183 over nine holes on the par-71 layout. The Indians beat West Shamokin, which posted a 219, and Punxsutawney, which carded a 257,, and improved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of nonconference victories.
Indiana has broken 200 in each of its matches, and Wednesday’s effort marked a season low for the team as well as personal bests for a handful of individuals. While it’s not unusual for one or two players on a good high school golf team to break 40, four Indiana players did it Wednesday.
“The way we’ve been playing, it’s definitely an exciting start to the season, and I hope we can continue to play this way,” coach Matt Reed said.
Alex Holuta, a junior, led Indiana and was the match medalist, posting a 33 for the best score of his high school career.
Trevor Todd, a freshman, followed with a 35 for the best score of his budding career, and senior Zach Eisenhower posted a career-best 36. Harrison Martineau, another freshman, shot a 37, which tied his best score from earlier in the week. Senior Danny Williams and sophomore Adam Cowburn each shot a 42. Only five scores are counted toward a team score, so Cowburn’s round wasn’t included.
Williams and Eisenhower, best known for their prowess on ice for the high school hockey team, are the senior leaders of the group.
“With Danny and Zach,” Reed said, “they’ve been playing every match since their freshman year, and Alex, the same thing, every match since his junior year. I know Trevor and Harrison have played a lot of tournament golf so stepping up to high school golf hasn’t been overwhelming to them. And our sixth man, Adam Cowburn, has stepped up and really made a lot of improvements since last year. They all played a lot over the summer and played a lot together so it’s been a very nice mix with those guys.
“They’re a real good group of kids, too. They truly work hard, and they’re fun to be around. It’s nice to be around guys who like competitive golf and want to compete against each other and get better.”
Indiana had four playing dates this week — Armstrong visits today — on a schedule that is condensed because of a late start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indians play matches on four consecutive days next week, including Penn-Trafford and Latrobe, two section perennial favorites, at the ICC. The Indians posted section wins over Norwin and Hempfield earlier this week. Greensburg Salem rounds out the section.
The Indians play 11 more dual matches through Oct. 1, and a couple WPIAL qualifiers are sprinkled in there. The quest for WPIAL titles begins on Oct. 6. PIAA competition begins on Oct. 19.
“Norwin is going to be very good, and we played well against Hempfield, and that’s probably the first time we’ve beat them in a while,” Reed said. “We definitely play in a tough section … and the season is condensed so we have a lot of matches in a very short amount of time.”
While schools closed in March due to the pandemic and much of society came to a standstill, golf courses reopened in early June, providing a rare opportunity to participate in an athletic activity.
“With Alex and Trevor, it’s what they’re interested in,” Reed said, “and no one has been in school since March so they definitely had the opportunity to play a lot of golf, and some other guys have definitely taken advantage to play a lot of golf. It’s been very nice to see that hard work paying off.”
In Wednesday’s matches, Eric Spencer led West Shamokin with a 37. He was followed by Shawn McCullough (43), Jack McCullough (46), Tyler Geist (46) and Grant Johnson (47).
Jack Craft was Punxsutawney’s top player with a 46.
Meanwhile, the Indiana girls’ team moved to 3-0 by pulling out a 195-198 victory over Franklin Regional in a Section 3-AAA match at the ICC. Indiana is coming off its best season in school history after finishing 12-3 last season under coach Elmer Bland.
Jenny Todd shot a 45 and was the match medalist, and Sydney Brice followed with a 47. The duo provided the margin of victory, with Franklin Regional’s top two players, Caroline Tragesser and Lila Shilling, each posting a 48.
Sara Kane (50) and Hannah Reilly (53) rounded out Indiana’s four-player team score.
Indiana plays Hollidaysburg today at home.