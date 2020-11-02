REEDSVILLE — Qualifying for the PIAA Cross Country Championships from District 6 is difficult enough in a normal year, let alone in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So when Marion Center qualified four individuals for the state meet from the Class 1A Championships at Indian Valley Elementary Center on Saturday, longtime Stingers coach Chris Peters was nothing short of ecstatic.
“I’m extremely proud of the kids that qualified for states,” Peters said. “With the adjustments due to COVID and the lower numbers of qualifying coming out of what is clearly the best distance-running district in the state, getting four kids to qualify for states despite those odds, that’s fantastic.”
In all, five runners from the Heritage Conference advanced to next weekend’s most unusual PIAA Championships in Hershey, four from Marion Center and one from Purchase Line.
In the Class 1A boys’ race, Marion Center’s Tim Barrett finished sixth in 17 minutes, 37.10 seconds on the largely flat course at Indian Valley, teammate Anthony Scott took seventh (17:39.30) and Purchase Line’s Aaron Wright placed ninth (17:42.50) to punch their tickets to Hershey.
“I was right on the line of going last year, and this year, I was able to get it done,” Barrett said. “Really excited. It feels good to be going to states. I knew it was realistic. It was (a matter of) just doing it.”
“Each race, I always say is a question,” Scott said. “And each individual person has to answer that the best they can. This was a tougher race than most others, but it was still a challenge that was able to be taken down by Marion Center.”
Although Wright, a Purchase Line junior, is making his second appearance at the PIAA meet, his effort on Saturday left his coach “dumbfounded.”
“I am absolutely dumbfounded. I really am,” Purchase Line coach Karen Conrad said. “That was all heart on that kid’s part. He practiced really hard this past week. We were on the (starting) line and I said, ‘Go find the people that are going to win this race. It’s Penns Valley. If you want to go to states you have to go find that group of people and run as close to them as possible.’ And he did!
“I’m just so proud of him. He’s a tough kid. That was all heart, though.”
Slowly but surely, Wright made his way back into the race after falling as far back as 11th place early in the race.
“That’s my strategy, to keep moving up,” Wright said.
Penns Valley’s Colton Sands won the boys’ race in a runaway with a time of 15:55.50, leading his team to the district title. Penns Valley finished with 21 points to win the district championship by a wide margin. Marion Center finished second with 72 points.
“You know what you get for second place at districts? Nothing.” Peters said. “You’ve got to start by saying that. But I’ll tell you, it is tough to place high at districts. The team that won, Penns Valley, is almost definitely going to win states next week. They are fantastic, so taking second place to them is in most districts, it would probably be first place frankly.
“But the way our kids performed today, the way our boys performed today, it was on grit. It’s a talented bunch. They work hard, they work smart, but out there on the course when they started to really mix it up with Saint Joseph’s Catholic Preparatory Academy, they just showed how tough they are and came up with a result that we’re really proud of.”
On the girls’ side, Marion Center’s Lilly Ryer placed sixth (20:23.40), and Reagan Ryen finished ninth (20:35.20) to claim the final individual qualifying spot. Portage senior Lauren Shaffer won by a wide margin with a time of 18:56.60.
“Lilly was our top finisher today, and she hasn’t led those three girls very often,” Peters said, “but she really stepped up today. I think this course probably favored her, but in the end, she just really, really wanted to go to states. And she just drove herself forward. Reagan barely made it in, but we’ll take that with that sixth spot.”
Ryer will be making her third straight appearance at the PIAA Championships, and Ryen her second. However, this will be the first time both made it on their own merit. Their previous trips to Hershey were part of the team qualifying.
“I feel like everything came together today for me to race like I did today, so I was really happy,” Ryer said. “When I saw the clock, and when I got my place, I was just happy with my whole race.”
“I think everybody gave it their all today,” Ryen said, “so I think we’re all happy even if we aren’t all going to states. We’re still proud of ourselves.”
For the first time since 2015, Marion Center isn’t sending a complete girls’ team to the PIAA meet, but Peters doesn’t see that as a disappointment considering the pandemic safety protocols in place this season.
The Stingers qualified as a team each of the past four years, and they placed in the top four in the state every year. They became the first Indiana County team to win a team state title in 2018. Before that, they finished third in 2016, fourth in 2017, and last season they placed second.
“We’ve gotten in the habit of going to states,” Peters said. “Placing in the top four in the state the last four years, I think people started to get into a routine, but it’s very, very tough to get out of this district in a regular year. And then by cutting the number of qualifying teams in half, and the number of individuals almost by half, boy, that makes it so much tougher.”
As part of the PIAA’s response to the pandemic, the state meet was significantly altered. Only one team from each of the 12 districts in the state qualified for the state meet, and the number of individual qualifiers was cut nearly in half.
In a normal year in District 6, two teams and the next 10 best individual times qualify for the state meet. This year, only one team and six individuals advanced to Hershey.
That made qualifying all the more difficult for the most successful district in the state. In the six seasons since 2014, the Class 1A girls’ PIAA champion has come from District 6 five times.