The Knights of Columbus council in Indiana welcomed almost 60 golfers for the annual charity outing Friday at Meadow Lane Golf Course.
From left, tournament co-director Don Hogan, winning foursome Mark Benson, P.J. Belin, Blake Benson and Michael Usko, and committee members Jim Dalecki and Steve Hogan, celebrated the tournament's support of the Knights' efforts in the community.
Skills winners were Jacob Foster, shot closest to the pin; Bill Hamilton, longest drive; and Bill Tegethoff, longest putt.