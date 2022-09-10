Frank Cignetti, the architect of IUP’s modern-day athletic program and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died recently at the age of 84.
Curt Cignetti, his oldest son and the coach at James Madison University, made the announcement on Twitter. No cause of death was given.
Cignetti, an IUP alumnus, returned to his alma mater in 1982 as director of athletics and became the head football coach in 1986. Cignetti began to build IUP into a national contender in football while gaining a foothold in NCAA Division II in other sports. He compiled a 182-50-1 record through 2005, leading IUP to 13 appearances in the NCAA playoffs as well as two appearances in the national championship game in 1990 and 1993.
In a statement, IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said, “Coach Cignetti meant so much to IUP and I know IUP meant so much to Coach Cignetti. He always strove to help the university any way he could and served as an outstanding ambassador for IUP and its student-athletes. The number of lives he impacted is too great to count, but it’s easily to be seen by those who played for him, coached with him, or worked alongside him.”
Cignetti played football and basketball at IUP in the late 1950s before starting a coaching career and reaching the Division I ranks. He was the head coach at West Virginia in 1976 but compiled a 17-27 record over three seasons.
That led Cignetti back to IUP.
Todd Garzarelli, IUP director of athletics, said Cignetti's impact on the program was “profound.”
“He made it his goal to make IUP Athletics one of the best in the country by giving its student-athletes a first-class experience that helped set them up for life after sports,” he said. “Any tribute we have ever given him doesn’t match the impact he had on all IUP student-athletes, even the ones who came after his time at IUP ended.”