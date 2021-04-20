IUP freshman Luke Lestini shot a 5-under-par 66 to lead all golfers after the first round of the 57th Cecil Spadafora Invitational on Monday at the Indiana Country Club.
As a team, the Crimson Hawks are first out of nine competing teams with a 9-over 293.
Lestini’s score is actually not counted in IUP’s opening round because he competed as an individual. His score is the lowest by an IUP golfer since Max Kirsch shot a 5-under 66 in the first round of the 51st Spadafora Invitational in 2014.
IUP’s top golfer in the five-man lineup was Jeremy Eckenrode, who is among three tied for second with an even-par 71. Shaun Fedor is tied for eighth at 2-over 73, Jack Buccigross is tied for 16th at 3-over 74, Nicholas Ward is tied for 20th at a 4-over 75, and Richie Kline is tied for 26th at 5-over 76.
Also competing as individuals where Jack Steve and Colin Walsh. Steve is tied for 20th and Walsh is tied for 53rd.
IUP holds a slim one shot lead over Shepherd (294) after the first 18 holes. Mercyhurst is two strokes back (295) in third place and Millersville (297) is in fourth.
The rest of the team are Bluefield State (300), Clarion (303), West Chester (305), California (309) and Pitt-Johnstown (315).