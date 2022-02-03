LOCK HAVEN — Kiera Baughman looked confident in a starting role, and Justina Mascaro seems to have her confidence back.
Both are good news for the IUP women’s basketball team (14-5, 8-5 PSAC).
A freshman making her first collegiate start at point guard Wednesday, Baughman scored a career-high 19 points in IUP’s 65-55 win over Lock Haven at Thomas Fieldhouse in a rare February PSAC crossover game.
She showed off her smooth shooting stroke with a variety of pull-up jump shots — five in total — from the elbow and around the paint. She did most of the damage in the second half, scoring 15 of her 19 points after halftime.
“She has a really strong pull-up jumper,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “She’s really good at getting to her spot and stopping on a dime and knocking that down. That’s a good weapon to have.”
In a game of runs, the Crimson Hawks had one more in them than the Bald Eagles, and it came at the most opportune time. Holding a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, 43-42, IUP went on a 10-0 spurt to take a double-digit lead, 53-42, with 4:43 remaining in the game.
The Crimson Hawks’ fourth-quarter run came on the heels of Lock Haven’s 9-0 burst in the third quarter that tied the game at 38. The Bald Eagles also tied the game at 40 in the final minute of the third before Mascaro hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the quarter to give IUP a 43-40 lead entering the final 10 minutes of the game.
“I was really just proud of our team,” McConnell said. “When Lock Haven made a 9-0 run, they didn’t blink, get down or discouraged at all, just kept on battling and fighting, and we’re able to now extend the lead, so that was really a good sign.”
Mascaro scored 16 points and had another lights-out shooting performance, finishing 7-for-9 overall and 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Two days earlier, in Monday’s 62-46 loss at California, Mascaro was 4-for-4 from the 3-point arc and 8-for-10 overall.
In two games this week, she’s averaging 18.0 points while shooting 79 percent (15-for-19) and a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.
“I just think she’s playing with a lot of confidence, a lot of freedom,” McConnell said. “Sometimes, it just takes time.”
Mascaro hasn’t been the same since IUP returned from a program pause in early January. The Crimson Hawks hadn’t played a game in 28 days before taking the court against Gannon on Jan. 16.
Mascaro scored 24 points that day against the Golden Knights. But in the five games prior to this week, she averaged just 9.2 points per game, and she admits to being reluctant. In recent weeks, she has passed up open shots, and she hasn’t been the aggressive player she’s known to be.
That has all changed this week. Mascaro admits she needed some confidence-boosting games like she’s had this week.
“I was probably being a little more hesitant,” Mascaro said after Monday’s game at California. “Coach challenges me every day. He believes in me, my teammates believe in me, and today, I just kind of was like whatever happened in the past, let that go and just let it be today.”