HERSHEY — Led by individual champion and freshman Isaiah Swan, IUP won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship for the 31st time Sunday at the Hershey Country Club.
IUP held off a hard-charging Gannon squad, edging the Golden Knights by six strokes, 875-881. The Hawks shot a 15-over-par 299 in the third round to Gannon’s 8-over 292.
The Hawks sat in third place after the first round with a 292 and moved into the lead after a standout second-round performance, shooting a tournament-best 284 on Saturday.
The 31 league titles are by far the most of any PSAC school. Slippery Rock, which doesn’t have a men’s golf team anymore, has 14, Clarion eight, West Chester five, Millersville four, with four other schools winning one each.
This was IUP’s fifth title in the last six years, also winning in 2016, 2017, 2019, and during the truncated 2020-21 season. The Crimson Hawks have been dominant this century with 14 championships since 2000.
It was the third title in as many PSAC tournament for head coach Dan Braun, who took over in the spring of 2019.
Swan became the 17th IUP player since 1993 to take home the medalist honor at the conference tournament, Swan finished the 54-hole tournament with an even-par 213. He sat two strokes back after the first round with an even-par 71 and took over the top spot Saturday with a 2-under 69. He held off Gannon’s Abe Holmes, who finished second with a 2-over 215.
Swan tied teammate Shaun Fedor with a tournament-best 10 birdies and held averages of 3.08 on par 3s, 4.00 on par 4s, and 4.89 on par 5s. His highlight of the weekend came Saturday when he aced the 189-yard par-3 13th hole.
Swan is the second IUP freshman in the last three years to win the PSAC title, joining Fedor (2019).
Senior Jack Buccigross was six strokes back of his teammate with a 6-over 219, finishing in fourth place. Fedor tied for seventh at 8-over 221.
Senior Nicholas Ward tied for 18th at 14-over 227, and junior Richie Kline tied for 31st at 19-over 232.
IUP earned the automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Region Championships.