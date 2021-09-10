Abraham Lincoln 37, George Washington 0 Academy Park 41, Reading 6 Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett, Md. 13 Altoona 28, Allderdice 20 Annville-Cleona 43, Littlestown 20 Archbishop Wood 49, Cheltenham 0 Athens 35, Towanda 0 Avonworth 21, Freeport 7, OT Bald Eagle Area 50, North Penn-Mansfield 7 Beaver Area 46, Hopewell 9 Bedford 34, Chestnut Ridge 10 Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7 Bellwood-Antis 27, Northern Bedford 0 Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0 Bentworth 20, Frazier 19 Berks Catholic 39, Chichester 29 Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, Mount Union 7 Bermudian Springs 31, Susquehannock 14 Bethlehem Catholic 55, Pocono Mountain West 7 Bethlehem Freedom 31, Easton 17 Big Spring 63, Halifax 13 Bishop Shanahan 57, Philadelphia Central 13 Boiling Springs 53, James Buchanan 8 Bristol 31, Jenkintown 6 Brookville 35, Punxsutawney 6 Burgettstown 57, Avella 8 Butler 27, Meadville 13 California 49, Waynesburg Central 7 Cambria Heights 35, Northern Cambria 0 Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27 Canton 21, South Williamsport 7 Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0 Catasauqua 42, Marian Catholic 6 Central Bucks East 24, Central Bucks South 19 Central Bucks West 21, Abington 0 Central Cambria 28, Forest Hills 22 Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0 Central Dauphin East 20, Cedar Cliff 7 Central Martinsburg 54, Greater Johnstown 6 Central Mountain 21, Bloomsburg 16 Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12 Central York 35, Hempfield 21 Chambersburg 21, Red Lion 7 Chartiers Valley 35, Keystone Oaks 34 Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15 Clearfield 53, Penns Valley 7 Cochranton 41, Seneca 8 Columbia 36, Hanover 20 Conestoga 59, Penncrest 20 Conrad Weiser 35, ELCO 32 Conwell Egan 41, Pottsville Nativity 3 Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8 Cowanesque Valley 15, Northwest Area 14 Cumberland Valley 23, Spring-Ford 19 Curwensville 35, Meyersdale 6 Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 Dallastown Area 20, Hershey 13 Daniel Boone 45, Garden Spot 17 Delaware Military Acad. 42, Bonner-Prendergast 14 Donegal 42, Eastern York 14 Downingtown East 39, Delaware Valley 14 Dunmore 21, Lake-Lehman 2 East Pennsboro 30, Milton Hershey 26 Eisenhower 55, Franklin 14 Episcopal Academy 34, Roman Catholic 26 Erie 36, Harbor Creek 20 Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Warren 6 Exeter 42, West Lawn Wilson 14 Fairview 28, Girard 7 Fleetwood 41, Upper Perkiomen 0 Fort Cherry 27, Carmichaels 20 Fort Leboeuf 42, Mercyhurst Prep 7 Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13 Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0 Freedom Area 23, Quaker Valley 17 Garnet Valley 42, Marple Newtown 7 Gateway 41, Penn Hills 13 Governor Mifflin 56, Cocalico 0 Gratz 36, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6 Greencastle Antrim 34, Delone 13 Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Apollo-Ridge 7 Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6 Grove City 42, Conneaut, Ohio 20 Hamburg 21, Mahanoy Area 0 Hampton 41, Shaler 38 Harry S. Truman 42, Hatboro-Horsham 0 Hazleton Area 21, Berwick 14 Hempfield Area 30, Franklin Regional 28 Highlands 56, Burrell 7 Homer-Center 46, United 0 Indiana 70, Derry 15 Iroquois 28, Union City 18 Jersey Shore 27, Montoursville 20, OT Dickinson, Del. 22, Renaissance Academy 20, OT Juniata Valley 27, West Branch 12 Kane Area 32, Bradford 18 Karns City 37, Clarion Area 13 Kennard-Dale 70, Biglerville 7 Kennett 26, Oxford 13 Kensington 30, KIPP Dubois 0 Keystone 24, Brockway 6 Kiski Area 35, Greater Latrobe 27 Knoch 21, Deer Lakes 13 Kutztown 76, Pequea Valley 37 Lakeland 42, Susquehanna 21 Lampeter-Strasburg 19, Conestoga Valley 0 Lancaster Catholic 21, Archbishop Carroll 19 Lancaster McCaskey 60, Lebanon 6 Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0 Laurel 35, Ambridge 6 Laurel Highlands 65, Brownsville 0 Leechburg 50, Brentwood 20 Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0 Lower Dauphin 32, Elizabethtown 12 Malvern Prep 46, Philadelphia West Catholic 0 Manheim Central 60, Susquehanna Township 0 McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14 Mechanicsburg 27, Red Land 17 Methacton 35, Wissahickon 27 Mid Valley 44, Montrose 0 Middletown 28, Line Mountain 6 Mifflinburg 48, Midd-West 7 Milton 35, Holy Redeemer 12 Monessen 24, Charleroi 6 Montgomery 46, Warrior Run 13 Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0 Mount Carmel 28, Shikellamy 6 Mount Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0 Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8 Neshannock 40, Union Area 6 New Castle 40, Mars 14 North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16 North East 47, Corry 14 North Penn 35, Pennsbury 0 North Pocono 46, Honesdale 21 North Schuylkill 28, Jim Thorpe 7 Northampton 35, Stroudsburg 14 Northern Lebanon 33, York County Tech 6 Northwestern Lehigh 34, Southern Lehigh 19 Norwin 37, Connellsville 0 Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury 0 Octorara 55, Pottstown 13 Old Forge 41, Carbondale 10 Otto-Eldred 28, Cameron County 8 Owen J Roberts 24, Avon Grove 7 Palisades 27, Pen Argyl 0 Palmerton 41, Panther Valley 0 Parkland 43, Nazareth Area 40 Penn Cambria 42, Bishop McCort 14 Penn Manor 21, Northeastern 9 Pennridge 28, Neshaminy 14 Penns Manor 37, Southern Huntingdon 36, OT Perkiomen Valley 55, Downingtown West 20 Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Huntingdon 6 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Pine-Richland 35 Pittsburgh North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17 Pittston Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 13 Pleasant Valley 42, Allentown Allen 2 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Norristown 8 Portage Area 37, Blacklick Valley 14 Pottsgrove 35, Schuylkill Valley 0 Pottsville 35, Saucon Valley 7 Quakertown 41, Council Rock South 13 Redbank Valley 51, Elk County Catholic 0 Reynolds 26, Mercer 7 Richland 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 3 Ridgway 42, Moniteau 14 Ridley 33, Springfield Delco 28 Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10 River Valley 34, Marion Center 28 Rochester 34, Mohawk 3 Rustin 42, West Chester Henderson 14 Sayre Area 63, Columbia-Montour 14 Scranton Holy Cross 22, Hanover Area 14 Scranton Prep 42, Wallenpaupack 10 Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7 Serra Catholic 56, Imani Christian Academy 8 Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 9 Sharpsville 33, Greenville 7 Shippensburg 47, Dover 20 Smethport 35, Port Allegany 14 Solanco 42, Muhlenberg 0 Souderton 49, Council Rock North 16 South Side 20, New Brighton 12 South Western 14, New Oxford 7 Southern Columbia 51, Loyalsock 15 Spring Grove 39, Northern York 7 St. Marys 14, Dubois 7 St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 34, Philadelphia Northeast 0 State College 34, Hollidaysburg 20 Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0 Steubenville, Ohio 34, USO 0 Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0 Sun Valley 16, Great Valley 13 Susquenita 39, Camp Hill 34 Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0 Tri-Valley 34, Pine Grove 0 Trinity 41, Yough 6 Troy 35, Central Columbia 7 Tunkhannock 29, Crestwood 21 Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 0 Uniontown 41, Carrick 6 Unionville 35, West Chester East 24 Upper Dauphin 22, Camp Hill Trinity 14 Upper Dublin 23, Bensalem 12 Upper Merion 24, Twin Valley 12 Upper Moreland 21, Phoenixville 19 Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14 Valley View 45, Abington Heights 6 Warren JFK, Ohio 66, Conneaut Area 0 Warwick 42, Ephrata 14 Washington 43, Clairton 19 Waynesboro 55, Gettysburg 49 West Allegheny 38, Montour 13 West Greene 38, Bethlehem Center 30 West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0 West Perry 25, Juniata 14 West Shamokin 22, Purchase Line 14 Westinghouse 35, Brashear 0 Westmont Hilltop 21, Somerset 14 Whitehall 30, Bethlehem Liberty 6 Williams Valley 38, Schuylkill Haven 8 Williamsport 24, Mifflin County 2 Wilson 42, Lehighton 21 Windber 58, North Star 6 Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 13 York 44, Coatesville 39 York Catholic 30, York Suburban 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cambridge Springs vs. Northwestern, ccd. East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono East, ppd. Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd. Glendale vs. Everett, ccd. Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd. Titusville vs. Slippery Rock, ccd.
FRIDAY’S SUMMARIES
WEST SHAMOKIN 22, PURCHASE LINE 14
West Shamokin 0 8 0 14 — 22
Purchase Line 14 0 0 0 — 14
PL — AJ Chambers 39 pass from John Elick (run failed) PL — Elick, 1 run (Brady Syster pass from Elick) WS — Bo Swartz, 5 run (Owen Stover pass from B.Swartz) WS — B.Swartz, 1 run (pass failed) WS — Stover, 12 pass from B.Swartz (Stover pass from B.Swartz)
RIVER VALLEY 34, MARION CENTER 28
Marion Center 7 7 7 7 — 28
River Valley 7 6 6 15 — 34
RV — Sincere McFarlin, 8 run (Keith Behanna kick) MC — Brady Tonkin, 5 pass from Ty Ryen (Braden Reichenbach kick) RV — Angelo Bartolini, 45 run (kick failed) MC — Xavier Vaglia, 4 run (Reichenbach kick) RV — A.Bartolini, 11 run (run failed) MC — Ryen, 1 run (Reichenbach kick) MC — Tonkin, 21 pass from Ryen (Braden Reichenbach kick) RV — A.Bartolini, 2 run (Behanna kick) RV — A.Bartolini, 40 run (McFarlin run)
PENNS MANOR 37, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 36, OT
Southern Huntingdon 8 6 8 8 6 — 36
Penns Manor 0 14 0 16 7 — 37
SH — Kendrel Marino, 3 run (Marino run) PM — Alec Johnson, 2 run (Justin Marshall pass from Max Hill) PM — Marshall, 3 run (pass failed) SH — Marino, 61 pass from Nate Myers (run failed) SH — Marino, 28 run (Marino run) PM — Marshall, 4 run (Marshall run) PM — Karter Smith, 34 pass from Hill (Marshall run) SH — Dawson Booher, 25 pass from Myers (Marino pass from Myers) SH — Marino, 10 pass from Myers (run failed) PM — Hill, 1 run (Marshall kick)
HOMER-CENTER 46, UNIRED 0
United 0 0 0 0 — 0
Homer-Center 14 12 6 14 — 46
HC — Anthony Rowland, 44 pass from Cole Mcanulty (pass failed) HC — Landon Hill, 21 run (Mcanulty run) HC — Collin Troup, 5 run ( run failed) HC — Michael Krejocic, 77 punt return (pass failed) HC — Troup, 3 run (pass failed) HC — Rowland, 75 run (run failed) HC — Angelo Alexander, 45 run (Braden Dunn run)
CAMRBIA HEIGHTS 35, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 0
Northern Cambria 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cambria Heights 7 14 7 7 — 35
CH — Ty Stockley, 9 run (Zechariah Scott kick), 6:46. CH — Tanner Hite, 7 run (Zechariah Scott kick), 11:07. CH — Tanner Trybus, 32 pass from Ty Stockley (Zechariah Scott kick), 9:57. CH — Ryan Haluska, 1 run (Zechariah Scott kick), 5:18. CH — Ryan Haluska, 1 run (Zechariah Scott kick), 4:19.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 33, APOLLO-RIDGE 7
Greensburg C.C. 7 7 6 13 — 33
Apollo-Ridge 0 7 0 0 — 7