Football photo
Buy this Image

Homer-Center 54, West Shamokin 14

Marion Center 28, Purchase Line 20

Northern Cambria 25, Blairsville 12

Penns Manor 33, Saltsburg 13

United 8, Bishop Carroll 0

Apollo-Ridge 48, Freeport 14

Ligonier Valley 35, Frazier 19

Plum 48, Indiana 10

Tags