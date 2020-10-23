District 6 Class 1A Playoffs
First Round
Purchase Line 57, West Shamokin 35
Regular Season
Mars 34, Indiana 22
Moshannon Valley 42, United 24
Apollo-Ridge 46, Steel Valley 14
Ligonier Valley 53, Shady Side Academy 48
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 10:30 pm
