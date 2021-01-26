The third full week of the delayed and condensed high school basketball season tipped off Monday night with the Heritage Conference boys in full action.
The last full week of January began with West Shamokin keeping its slate clean, United staying on a winning streak, and Marion Center and Penns Manor keeping pace with the frontrunners in the hunt for the four berths for the conference tournament.
On the girls’ side, meanwhile, Marion Center picked up its first win of the season.
WEST SHAMOKIN 58, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 30: The Wolves didn’t allow a field goal in the first quarter and cruised past Northern Cambria to move to 7-0.
Ezeck Olinger led West Shamokin with 15 points and six rebounds, Justin Smulik scored 13 points in his third game back from an injury, and Trevor Smulik tossed in 12 points. Jack McCullough had three assists and three steals to go with eight points, and Bo Swartz handed out four assists. Eric Spencer had three steals.
“It was a great team victory: very unselfish play with great balance,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said.
Tyler Bearer scored 10 points for Northern Cambria.
West Shamokin plays host to Purchase Line for senior night on Wednesday, and Northern Cambria welcomes Blairsville on Friday.
MARION CENTER 56, HOMER-CENTER 49: Marion Center’s Justin Peterson and T.J. Lynn got hot from 3-point range, and the Stingers took care of the ball and converted late free throws to end a two-game slide.
Lynn drilled four 3s and Peterson nailed three. Lynn buried three in the first quarter, and Peterson and Connor Fairman each hit one in the second to stake Marion Center to a 26-23 halftime lead.
Homer-Center stayed within five, 39-34, going into the fourth quarter, and made it a three-point game, 50-47, with a little more than a minute to play. Marion Center took care of matters from the line to hold off the Wildcats, converting 9 of 12 in the period. The Stingers also took care of the ball, committing only eight turnovers.
Marion Center coach Ralph McGinnis also credited the defensive effort of Vitalijs Petrof on Homer-Center leading scorer Ryan Sardone in the second half. Sardone scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half.
Lynn finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Peterson scored 19. Fairman chipped in 13. The trio shot all 19 of their team’s free throws and converted nine.
Evan Ober added 12 points for Homer-Center. Ben Schmidt and Michael Krejocic combined for 17.
Marion Center (4-2), which ended last week with losses to frontrunners West Shamokin and United, visits Blairsville on Wednesday.
Homer-Center (2-5) plays host to Saltsburg on Wednesday.
UNITED 65, PURCHASE LINE 46: Austin Kovalcik started the night with a pair of 3-point field goals in a 22-point first quarter to spur United to its sixth straight win after opening the season with a loss in a non-conference game.
Kovalcik finished with 20 points, leaving the senior guard 38 shy of 1,000 for his career.
Ben Tomb picked up the scoring in the second half for United, turning in 12 of season-high 16 points. Joe Boring finished with nine.
Mello Sanchez had 15 points, Issac Huey 13 and Gabe Lamer 11 for Purchase Line (1-6).
Both teams play Wednesday. United plays host to Penns Manor, and Purchase Line visits West Shamokin.
PENNS MANOR 73, BLAIRSVILLE 48: Penns Manor pulled away from Blairsville in the second quarter and set up a showdown at first-place United on Wednesday.
The 6-1 Comets took a 36-22 halftime lead on Blairsville and stretched the margin to 23 after three quarter.
Penns Manor’s Grant Grimaldi scored a game-high 19 points. Ryan Gresko chipped in 12, and Max Hill contributed 10. Austin Hill had nine.
Cameron Reaugh scored 15 points for Blairsville. Ashton Perfetti had 12. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni added nine, and Andrew Baker had eight.
Blairsville (0-5) plays host to Marion Center on Wednesday.
GIRLS
MARION CENTER 75, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 23: Marion Center scored 33 points in the first quarter en route to its first victory in five games this season.
Freshmen Lydia Miller and Mya Lipsie joined senior Jerzy Coble in leading the Stingers. Miller matched Coble with 16 points and also came up with eight steals. Lipsie scored 12 points to go with six rebounds. Kenadee Elkin and Allison Semetskoskey combined for 12 points.
Alivia Yahner and Ella Miller scored 19 of Northern Cambria’s points.
Both teams play this evening. Marion Center visits Homer-Center, and Northern Cambria travels to West Shamokin.
SOUTHMORELAND 60, LIGONIER VALLEY 19: South- moreland used a 31-point first quarter to pull away from Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A game.
Haley Boyd scored 10 points for Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley (0-2) plays at Windber on Thursday.