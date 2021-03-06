JOHNSTOWN — United knew what it was up against in Friday night’s matchup, and the Lions stepped up to the occasion.
Maizee Fry came up big and scored 34 points and had 18 rebounds to lead fifth-seeded United to a 68-60 upset win over top-seeded Bishop McCort in the District 6 2A girls’ basketball semifinals.
The Lions faced an eight-point deficit in the final quarter before going on a run that led to a Bishop McCort timeout when the Crushers tied the game at 55 with 1:34 left in the game.
United (17-4) then took over, led by Lauren Donelson, who made 8 of 10 free throws in the final quarter, including six straight to end the game.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Fry said. “I wanted to get the girls together so they could understand this could be our last five minutes, so we came together as a team and brought the intensity back this way.”
Fry was, at times, triple-teamed and was still able to get the job done, sinking 16 field goals.
“Usually, if you have a big team and are playing against big girls, you want to play a zone. And we just can’t play a zone,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “I give (Fry) credit. When she needed to step up, she stepped up. I was hoping we could run her off the floor, but she hung in.”
The Crushers ended their season at 14-5, but have four starters returning for next season.
United advanced to take on Heritage Conference foe Penns Manor (16-6) in the championship game Wednesday at a site to be determined. United won both regular-season matchups, 42-41 on Jan. 28 and 53-34 on Feb. 19.
“It’s going to be a battle,” United coach Paul Hall said. “It always is against them because they’re a good team.”
Friday’s game against the Crushers was a big test before the title game, Fry said.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “It will be another great matchup of Heritage teams.
“We can really do anything. I’m so proud of these girls for pushing through tonight.”
The second half Friday was back-and-forth after the Lions held a 22-19 lead at the break following a slow first half. The Lions led 11-9 after the first quarter.
Alexis Martin paced the Crushers with 21 points. Bria Bair finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
“That’s a good team. We knew that coming in,” Hahn said. “And, Miss Maizee, as I call her, just destroys us. She hurt us last time we played her. They just have a good ballclub.”
Mollee Fry, Maizee’s freshman sister, nailed a 3-point field goal, and then her big sister scored to cut the score to 52-49 in the fourth. Bishop McCort made a foul shot, and then United’s Brooklyn Murlin hit a 3-point field goal before Maizee Fry completed a three-point play with about three minutes left to put the Lions up 55-53.
“It’s all heart tonight,” Hall said. “We ran into sections when they made runs. We were down, and we answered. They were getting in transition, and that’s what they score on, and they made a lot of easy baskets. We had to slow it down and get it into Fry, and that opens everything else up.”