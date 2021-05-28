SHIPPENSBURG — For a field athlete, Maizee Fry sure did a lot of running Friday.
Running between events happening simultaneously. Running to switch shoes. Running to the medal stand, then back to the throwing circle. All that on a sore ankle which she rolled 10 days earlier.
And still, she hustled her way to three medals in her final PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
The United senior wrapped up her stellar career in style, earning medals in all three throwing events at the PIAA meet for the first time in her career. Fry matched her career-best placement at states, taking third place in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 3½ inches. She also placed third in the same event as a sophomore in 2019.
That was sandwiched between an eighth-place finish in the discus (122-7) to start her day Friday and seventh place in the javelin (129-2) to end her day. In between, there was a whole lot of chaos.
“Too hectic for me,” she said with her signature laugh.
With Fry leading the way, five local athletes collected eight medals — all in throwing events.
The lone medalist on the boys’ side, Homer-Center senior Teagan Sharp placed third in the discus (158-6). For a young man who’s never short on words, his performance left him speechless, even if he didn’t have his best day.
“It’s amazing,” he said, grinning from ear to ear. “This is the hard work paying off, and that’s really all I can say.”
Similarly, Apollo-Ridge senior Casey Weigthman took third in the girls’ javelin (135-4), much to her surprise. She entered the meet seeded ninth. In the process, she broke the Vikings’ school record.
“Didn’t expect to be in this position, actually,” an elated Weightman said. “I really felt like I was the underdog going in — definitely. I was ranked ninth out of 24 (throwers).
“Honestly, I had the mindset of just being grateful to be here, and anything after, anything on the podium is just a bonus. So it was amazing to even be put in a position like that.”
Teagan Sharp’s younger sister, sophomore Justley Sharp, joined her friend Fry in earning a medal in multiple events. She shined in her PIAA meet debut, finishing fourth in the shot put (40-5½) and discus (129-11). She set a personal best in the discus.
“I think I say every time … that I’m excited but I think this time takes the cake,” she said. “This is the time you really need to perform. This is where you need to get the job done, and I was able to do that today. I’m very pleased.”
Northern Cambria senior Regan Sheredy rounded out the local medalists with a fifth-place finish in the girls’ shot put (38-7¼). She bested her previous personal-best throw by more than a foot, and like Weightman, she was surprised to find herself on the medal stand. Sheredy’s career-best throw entering the meet was 37-6½, which she threw at the District 6 meet on May 18.
“I came in today nervous, but I was just like, as long as I get a (personal-best) today, that’s good enough for me,” Sheredy said. “I was never even thinking I would be on the podium today. … I never even thought of throwing that. It was really amazing today, it really was.”
Fry, Justley Sharp and Sheredy finished 3-4-5 in the shot put, giving the Heritage Conference three of the top eight places in the state, and it wasn’t lost on the girls.
“I’ve been (competing) with Maizee since seventh grade, and I tell you that girl pushes me to be the best every single day,” Sheredy said. “And also having Justley come in this year, it was like, ‘Oh, now I have her to think about.’ Just having those competitors just really makes you want to work harder.
“Being on the podium was amazing, but also having Maizee and Justley on there, too. All three of us. We’re always pushing each other and always cheering each other on, and so I loved having them as competition.”
“The Heritage girls taking 3-4-5 in shot, that was a big thing,” Fry said.
With her three medals Friday, Fry brought her career count to six —three in shot put, two in discus and one in javelin — and that’s with losing her junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Placing in the other two (discus and javelin), and making it to finals for javelin was big,” Fry said. “I was worried I wasn’t because I had to run between, but then I was able to so that was a big standout for me. It was a good day.”
Although the PIAA Championships are still officially a two-day event, it didn’t feel that way to many jumpers and throwers, like Fry. Due to the PIAA’s decision to split up the state meet — the Class 2A competition was held Friday and the Class 3A competition will take place today — those athletes faced an additional stressor.
In a normal PIAA meet, Class 2A and 3A events are held each day of the two-day meet, which benefits jumpers and throwers who qualify in all three events. They typically never have to compete in all three in the same day.
But that’s just what Fry had to do Friday, as did Ligonier Valley jumper Tatum Hoffman.
Fry competed in the discus in the morning session, but during the afternoon session, she had shot put and javelin happening simultaneously.
She threw all six of her throws in the shot put. Then, she hurriedly changed her shoes — as one of the United coaches updated the officials from the stands: “She’s changing her shoes!” — and she threw her three preliminary tosses in the javelin.
Next, she had to report for the shot put medal ceremony before rushing back to the javelin finals.
“I went to the jav a little flustered,” Fry admitted. “And then I wasn’t able to do a warmup throw, and at practice you throw seven warmups before you do your full step. … I got my throws, which I was OK. I’m glad I was able to get that 127 out there, but it was just a little crazy.”
The Marion Center girls’ 3,200-meter relay team almost added to the local athletes’ medal haul. The Stingers’ quartet of Lilly Ryer, Nevada Armstrong, Reagan Ryen and Maggie Hood — running in that order for the first time this season — placed ninth and missed the medal stand by one place.
Even so, the Stingers ran a season-best time of 9 minutes, 59.40 seconds, breaking the 10-minute mark and their seeded time of 10:05.08 by more than 5 seconds.
The Saltsburg boys’ 1,600 relay team had a similarly close heartbreak. The Trojans’ team of David Stuller, Zackary McFarlin, Sincere McFarlin and Tristan Roessler finished second in their heat and finished 10th with a time of 3:32.27. They missed medaling by less than a second.
The Saltsburg girls’ 1,600 relay team of Brooke Garris, Sara McConnell, Carly Townsend and Mackenzie Simpson placed 15th in 4:17.56.
Also competing in girls’ individual track events Friday were Simpson in the 100, United’s Bailey Popovich in the 200, Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen in the 800 and Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller in the 1,600.
Making her third career appearance at the PIAA meet, the Trojans’ Simpson ran a 13.11 in the morning preliminaries of the 100. Popovich posted a time of 26.79 in the 200 preliminaries, Ryen ran a 2:22.73 in the 800, and Miller had a time of 5:30.46 in the 1,600.
On the boys’ side, Northern Cambria’s Tyler Bearer ran an 11.38 in the boys’ 100 preliminaries, and Purchase Line’s Brady Syster posted a 53.69 in the 400.