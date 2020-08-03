Jim Furyk turned 50 when golf was shut down and made the most of it when the PGA Tour Champions returned, closing with a 4-under 68 to win the Ally Challenge when Brett Quigley bogeyed his last two holes in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Furyk became the first player since Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2014 to win in his start on the 50-and-older circuit. He finished at 14-under 202.
His victory came at a familiar place. Warwick Hills was one of his favorite stops on the PGA Tour when it hosted the Buick Open until a decade ago. Furyk won there in 2003 and was a runner-up two other times. It was his first victory since the RBC Heritage in 2015.
Furyk, a former U.S. Open champion with 17 titles on the PGA Tour, was hardly out of competitive shape. He played five times on the PGA Tour over the last two months, making three cuts.
PGA TOUR: Richy Werenski holed a flop shot from the 16th fairway for a five-point eagle and birdied the last for a one-point victory over Troy Merritt in the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif.
Werenski won for the first time on the PGA Tour, scoring 13 points in the final round on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course at Montreux Golf and Country Club.
Werenski earned a spot in this week’s PGA Championship.
Werenski finished with 39 points, with players getting eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, minus-one for bogey and minus-three for double bogey or worse.
LPGA TOUR: Danielle Kang played the brand of steady golf that wins on tough golf courses, closing with a 2-under 70 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, and winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in the first LPGA Tour event in more than five months.
Kang and Celine Boutier of France turned the final hour into a terrific duel, and they were tied when Kang made her lone bogey on the par-5 13th with a poor chip from the thick collar.
It was Boutier who blinked last. She missed a short par putt on the 15th hole to fall one shot behind, and then stuffed her approach to 4 feet below the hole on the 18th. Instead of a playoff, however, Boutier made a tentative stroke on a tricky putt and the ball caught the left edge of the cup and spun away.
Kang, the No. 4 player in the women’s world ranking, won for the fourth time in her career. She finished at 7-under 209 in her first LPGA competitoin since Jan. 23 in Florida.
EUROPEAN TOUR: Sam Horsfield won the Hero Open for his first European Tour title, holding off Thomas Detry by a stroke at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.
Horsfield closed with a 4-under 68 for an 18-under 270 total. The 23-year-old Englishman birdied the 17th hole to take the lead and finished with a par.
Detry, from Belgium, shot a 66.
KORN FERRY TOUR: Seth Reeves won the Pinnacle Bank Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, making a late eagle and birdie for a one-stroke victory over five players in Omaha, Neb.
Reeves closed with a 7-under 64 to finish at 11-under 273 at The Club at Indian Creek. He eagled the par-5 15 and birdied the par-4 18th.
The 29-year-old former Georgia Tech player earned $108,000 and jumped from 135th to 18th in the season points race for PGA Tour cards.