Herb Soltman, an avowed gang leader, presides over one of baseball’s most peculiar rituals.
Each Oct. 13, the anniversary of Bill Mazeroski’s World Series-winning home run in 1960, Pirates fans flock to a portion of the outfield wall spared when the wrecking ball brought down Forbes Field, near a plaque designating the spot where the ball left the park, and listen to a radio broadcast of Game 7.
Fans making this offbeat pilgrimage come from all over the area — from all over the country, really — to relive the magical moment Mazeroski’s bottom-of-the-ninth blast capped a dramatic 10-9 victory over the mighty New York Yankees and sent Pittsburghers into a frenzy of celebration.
“My wife thinks I’m crazy and my son thinks I’m smoking something,” said longtime Pirates fan Dale Hains, who has traveled from Florida to take part in the festivities held in leafy Schenley Park, along Roberto Clemente Drive. “My son says, ‘Dad, why would you go to a wall to listen to an old radio broadcast that you’ve already heard a hundred times?’ My reply is, ‘I could listen to it another hundred times.’”
The late Saul Finkelstein launched this annual celebration in 1985. Soltman, an 86-year-old retiree from Pittsburgh’s South Hills who watched Game 7 from a reserved seat behind the first base dugout, now runs the show as president of the Game 7 Gang, a half-dozen passionate Pirates fans devoted to keeping the tradition alive.
Soltman will welcome fans to the wall Wednesday for the first time in two years. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.
“I just sat at home on my couch and listened to the game on my recorder. And the Pirates still won,” he says with a chuckle.
SOLTMAN FIRST heard about the celebration at the wall in 1993 while working as a salesman for a Pittsburgh paper company.
“I was on the road in the Fox Chapel area making sales calls and I had my car radio on,” he recalls. “The disc jockey said, ‘Before I play my next number, I have to tell you that people are gathering at the Forbes Field wall to listen to a broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 Series.’ Well, I made a U-turn and headed right for the wall. I had a good time and I made up my mind I was going back the next year. And I’ve been back there every year since, except last year.”
The wall would never have beckoned to Soltman had Finkelstein, a loyal Pirates fan from Squirrel Hill, not decided, on a whim, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pittsburgh’s World Series victory by visiting the spot where Mazeroski decided it.
“Saul Finkelstein, the story goes, was having a bad day at home because his cat had died,” Soltman says. “He figured to make himself feel better he’d go out to the old Forbes Field wall, sit at the base of the flagpole and listen to Game 7 on his portable cassette recorder. He started doing that every year.”
Finkelstein would cue up Chuck Thompson’s NBC Radio broadcast of the game so that the first pitch was delivered at precisely 1 p.m., just as in 1960. Modest crowds joined him in the early years, but the numbers swelled after Pittsburgh sports author Jim O’Brien wrote about the event. O’Brien ran the program for a time, but his absence one year gave rise to the Game 7 Gang.
Soltman and five other devoted Pirates fans he’d become acquainted with in past visits to the wall — John Urso, George Skornickel, Joe Landolina, Steve Neumeyer and Dan Schultz — took over in 2006.
“Jim O’Brien had been coordinating the thing,” Soltman says, “but if it was a weekend, that was always the weekend they had Fort Ligonier Days, and he would go to Ligonier to sell his books, because there were more people there. We were just standing at the wall, talking, and one of us said, well, we should get this organized.”
The other five heads nodded in agreement. First they decided on a name for their group. The next order of business was to choose a leader.
“Somebody said, ‘We need to have somebody who’s the head of the organization. Herb, you be president,’” Soltman recalls with a laugh. “I said, ‘OK, I’ll be your gang leader, but the only turf I’m gonna protect is the turf at the Forbes Field wall.’”
He’s been the man in charge ever since.
SOLTMAN AND his Game 7 Gang essentially turn back the clock for a few hours every Oct. 13 at what many Pirates fans consider a sacred site.
“I always say it’s like old-time, nostalgic baseball,” Soltman says. “Everybody’s sitting around on a chair on a nice afternoon listening to a ballgame on the radio. When we first started we had the broadcast on a cassette player and we’d just turn the volume up. Then somebody bought a boom box, and that gave us better volume. And then it was available on CD, so we put it on a CD player and the [Pittsburgh] Parks Conservancy put up two big speakers for us. Now it’s on an iPod and we play it through those speakers.”
Most years several hundred fans show up at the wall; about 1,500 turned out on the 50th anniversary. Those in attendance hang on every pitch, as if the outcome were truly in doubt.
“It’s fascinating because the crowd reacts to what’s going on in the broadcast exactly as they would if they were at the game,” Soltman says. “If something bad happens, they groan, and they’re happy when something good happens. We all stand and sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ during the seventh-inning stretch. Everybody’s all excited when the Pirates take the lead in the bottom of the eighth and they’re worried when the Yankees tie it in the top of the ninth. Then when Maz hits the home run, there’s a big cheer and you’d think the game was won for the first time.”
Members of the 1960 Pirates have on occasion taken part in the festivities. A highlight of the 40th anniversary celebration was an appearance by the hero himself. Mazeroski attended for the first time and was incredulous that a home run he’d struck four decades before continued to resonate with fans of the Pirates.
“I never dreamed when I hit it that people would still be talking about it so many years later, or that they’d be listening to it in front of the outfield wall,” Mazeroski said. “It’s amazing, really amazing.”