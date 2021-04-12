The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Saturday gave final approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2021-22 license year.
Following are some modifications adopted for the 2021-22 seasons.
- A statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
- Expanded Sunday hunting opportunity: The hunting Sundays during the archery deer and firearms bear seasons also would be open for other species (except migratory game birds and wild turkeys) that are in season on those dates. The expansions of Sunday opportunities are the only changes for small game and furbearer seasons.
- Moving up the start of the extended bear season to begin on the firearms deer opener and include Sunday, Nov. 28, in the WMUs where the season is open.
The closure of the fall turkey season in WMU 5A and reductions in season length for 14 other WMUs due to declining population trends. The recommendations are in accordance with Wild Turkey Management Plan guidelines to increase hen survival.
- The extended (post-Christmas) antlerless firearms season that traditionally has been held in certain counties in southeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania will be held in all of WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, given that antlerless harvests are evenly distributed throughout these WMUs regardless of firearms restrictions.
- The antlerless designation was removed from the late elk season to provide the Game Commission the flexibility to issue antlered elk licenses for this season.
Hunting licenses for 2021-22 go on sale in mid-June and become effective July 1. After hunters purchase a license, they may apply for antlerless deer licenses based on staggered timelines, which will be outlined in the Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, to be given to all license buyers.