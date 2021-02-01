Old Man Winter, of course, is having his say in the high school sports season.
This time, at least, it’s not the coronavirus.
Monday’s slate of high school winter sports events, including all Heritage Conference basketball games, were postponed due to the threat of deteriorating weather conditions through Monday and into today.
The winter sports season began Jan. 8 after it was delayed for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the games postponed were United’s boys’ and girls’ cross-county showdowns with West Shamokin for first place in the Heritage Conference. Both West Shamokin teams are undefeated, and both United teams have one loss in season-opening games.
The United-West Shamokin boys’ game has been rescheduled for Wednesday at West Shamokin.
The girls’ game at United was postponed until Saturday, Feb. 20, which puts both teams in a unique back-to-back situation. They are scheduled to close the season on Monday, Feb. 22.
And, there’s a possibility, depending on order of finish in the conference, that the series could end up a tripleheader, if they duo meet in the semifinals of the Heritage playoffs.
In addition, Penns Manor’s girls’ game at Saltsburg has been rescheduled to Feb. 16. The Saltsburg girls returned to competition only late last week after their season was paused for two weeks after a Burrell player tested positive for the virus after a game against the Trojans.
A full slate of games is set to resume this evening, weather perimitting.