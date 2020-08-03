BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Mike Gaydosh won the Chestnut Ridge Golf Course club championship on Sunday.
Gaydosh carded a 143 with rounds of 70 and 73.
After some blistering scoring in Saturday’s first round, no one broke 72 in the second round. Cody Trabert held the early lead with a 66, followed by Nate Wilden and Brock Matava, who each shot 69. They were playing in the same threesome.
Gaydosh led his threesome with a 70 on Saturday. Matava, Trabert and Wilden fell off the pace, with none of the trio shooting better than 75. Matava and Trabert tied for second at 144.
Craig Ciranni finished fourth at 73-72-145, Lou Brudza was fifth at 72-64-146 and Wilden finished sixth at 69-79-148. Chris Matava (74-79-153), Shawn McMillan (74-80-154) and Christopher Ober (74-80-154) rounded out the championship flight.
In the first flight, Jason Buggey led the way with a 75-76-151. Mike Coy was second at 79-76-155, and Mike Dixson was third at 77-79-156.
Paul Berezansky won the second flight with an 82-75-157. Colin Moore was second at 84-75-159, and Tom Fritz was third at 84-81-165.
Chris Sisitki won the third flight with a an 89-83-172, and Butch Leonard was second at 89-86-175. Braden Staats was third at 90-87-177.
In the fourth flight, Rom Pratt was first at 97-89-186. tom Grove was second a 99-95-194.