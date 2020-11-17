It’s getting to that time of year when only the hardcore angler is still on the water. Late-fall fishing can be great, but you must be outfitted well to thoroughly enjoy it.
WET: Good foul-weather gear — constructed of an outer shell finished with Durable Water Repellent and featuring a waterproof, breathable membrane — is the start. Prices have come down on such technical gear, making it more practical to own. I prefer bib bottoms paired with a jacket, as the overlap in coverage lessens exposure; lightweight gear for the warm months; and traditional weight for when overheating isn’t an issue.
The hood is a big part of a rain jacket or parka. If you don’t use it, you’ll not only get a wet head, but moisture will also eventually leak down around your neck, soaking your upper body. So, choose one with a well-designed hood.
Some are so large you could camp out under them. As such it catches excess wind during boat rides and obstructs your vision. I like a modestly-sized hood, one that, assisted by the draw-string, wraps around your cap to seal things off; and a zipper that extends well up into the collar area, so that it helps cinch-up the bottom of the hood opening.
Zippers on the leg openings of the bottoms are a nearly indispensable feature, so you can easily don them (often when rain is rapidly approaching).
Good rain jackets have hook-and-loop closures that greatly lessen moisture working its way past cuffs while you’re casting. Lacking these (or used together) cotton wrist bands will absorb water, help keeping it from wicking to your shirt sleeves.
Raingear needs to be washed and dried periodically to maintain the efficiency of the Durable Water Repellent. Special detergents are available for this. Drying the gear in hot air also helps reactivate the DWR. Carefully read the care instructions that come with your garments to get the most from them.
COLD: The same quality raingear that serves so well when it’s wet out functions as a superior outer shell for cold weather, even if rain/snow is not in the mix. It breaks the wind, allows body-generated moisture to escape, and protects from the boat’s wind spray.
When the air dips down in the mid-40s and lower, extra care needs to be given to the clothing layers underneath the waterproof shell. Next to the skin, a layer of long underwear constructed with a breathable, wicking material, is the way to start things off. There are lots of synthetic and natural options that are good choices. Cotton is not one of them, as cotton absorbs moisture but doesn’t do a good job of dissipating it. I’ve had my best success with blends that include merino wool.
Outer garments, again made of wicking-friendly materials, provide necessary insulation from the cold, without being overly bulky. Fleece-type garments are popular and effective. Vests, including ones with goose or synthetic fill, excel at insulating without adding weight. Hooded jackets or sweatshirts are a great way to finish off the outer layer. The hood is especially welcome during boat rides, as it can be drawn down tight, keeping the cold wind from funneling back on your ears.
Headgear options are numerous and can use a combination of choices. I like a hat/cap with a bill to shield the eyes from the sun. A wool beanie stretched over a ball cap provides warmth to an otherwise thin cap. The balaclava, a hood-like garment that covers the head and neck, is particularly useful when it’s extra cold. It can be drawn up over the mouth during boat rides to keep cold air from being force-fed into your lungs. And it also protects your neck and ears. Lightweight versions can be worn under your favorite cap.
I’ve found rubber bottom/leather top pacs ideal for cold-weather angling. I opt for non- or lightly insulated models, one size oversized, so there’s lots of room for merino wool socks, as well as the trapped air that keeps your feet warm.
The hands are probably the body part that’s hardest to keep warm during cold-weather fishing. You need some level of dexterity to fish, so heavily insulated gloves are out.
After decades of experimenting with various materials and designs, here’s the system that works best for me: While fishing, I wear some style of fingerless glove, usually ones designed for bowhunting. I don’t like rag wool, as it’s a hook magnet. When my fingers get cold, I sink my hands into the hand-warmer pocket of my PFD vest. Usually I’ll have chemical hand-warmers in the pocket. These brief reprieves keep my hands and fingers relatively comfortable. Then, when making a boat run, I remove the gloves and wear big, fleece-lined mittens that feature a chemical hand-warmer pocket, providing another period to re-warm the mitts. And remember, gloves will get wet; carry several pairs, regardless of the style you prefer.