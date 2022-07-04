If you hunt deer in Pennsylvania or have considered it, a hunting license should be purchased early this week.
Applications for antlerless deer licenses will begin to be accepted Monday. As this deadline nears, lines can form at licensing agents because it is now too late to receive your license through an online purchase.
Those seeking a doe tag must fill out their antlerless deer license application form that can be found attached to your hunting license, in the regulations digest or printed from Pennsylvania Game Commission website. Pink envelopes are provided to mail your application to the county treasurer of your choice.
Two stamps will be needed — one for each application — along with a check made out to the county treasurer. Regardless of which wildlife management unit antlerless tag you are applying for, any treasurer will accept your application.
Three rounds of antlerless deer license applications will be accepted before any remaining tags are offered over the counter beginning Sept. 12. While it takes some effort and planning, applying for antlerless licenses will allow a hunter to harvest a doe this fall and winter.
Those wishing to draw a coveted Pennsylvania elk tag have until the end of the month to apply. Bonus points are awarded each year so a hunter can slowly increase his or her odds of drawing an elk tag.
- The elk hunt was established in 2001, although our state has a long history of elk hunting dating to the elimination of the herd in the 1870s.
- Trap-and-transfer programs brought the elk back in 1913, and the herd has been on the landscape ever since. It was not until the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Pennsylvania Game Commission began to focus on the herd in the 1990s that it began to flourish.
For $11.97, anyone can apply for an elk license in hopes of going on an amazing hunt.
- Bullfrogs, crows and snapping turtles are now in season, allowing hunters an opportunity in addition to groundhogs. Hunting in the summer is a tough proposition, and battling the vegetation can be at times overwhelming. While the conditions are not ideal, those looking for some freshly harvested protein and entertainment have an abundance of quarry.
- Berries are ripening in our region, and those looking to fill a pail should do so this week. Bear and other wildlife key in on the sweet food source, increasing their movement as they travel from one patch to the next.
It is not unusual to see wildlife at all hours of the day as the heat forces them to seek shaded areas and water.With the bulk of young critters still dependent on their mothers, people should do their best to avoid disturbing the animals they encounter.
- Archery hunters should begin to consider examining their equipment to see if any components are in need of attention. Cables and strings deteriorate over time and often must be custom-made. Waxing your bow string regularly will allow it to last longer and should be done several times a year to protect it.
Metal parts and fasteners can begin to rust overtime. and I like to give each a shot of gun oil well in advance of the hunting season so that the scent dissipates.
Arrows and broadheads are essential for hunting, and restocking the quiver sooner rather than later will be wise.
While modern compound bows and crossbows are user-friendly in comparison to traditional equipment, practice makes perfect. The moments leading up to a shot opportunity at a big game animal can be tense, and an archer that has practiced regularly for several months stands a better chance at making the perfect shot.
Opening day of archery season is less than three months away, and now is the perfect time to begin preparation.