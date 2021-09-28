Hunters who plan on participating in the archery season opener on Saturday should begin their last-minute preparations in the next few days.
At the beginning of hunting season, essential items have the chance to have been misplaced since last season. Making a list and then locating gadgets and gear this week will make opening day less stressful and ensure nothing is forgotten.
If hunting from an elevated position, safety harness and treestand should be inspected for any signs of wear.
Arrows should be checked for any cracks or fractures and discarded if defects are found.
Although deer calls are used more as the season progresses and rut activity increases, they can work year round. Having a bleat can and grunt tube with you in the deer woods allows the option of pulling a distant deer into range.
With antler restrictions in place, a pair of binoculars are great for determining if a buck is in fact legal.
Reading the regulations digest to fully understand the law is the responsibility of every hunter.
The use of razor-sharp broadheads and knives in the deer woods make it wise to carry minimal first aid gear should an injury occur. Letting a friend or loved one know of your hunt plans and when you plan to return is good practice, especially when hunting from an elevated position.
The high winds our area experienced last week knocked down some acorns in addition to limbs and trees. With the season change and this new food source available, deer will soon transition out of their summer pattern.
Wind direction is perhaps the most important thing to consider when hunting whitetail deer. Positioning yourself with the wind in your face as you watch a suspected bedding area is the best way for a shot opportunity. In early October, the wind is all but ever-changing. Having hunting spots for different wind directions will allow high-percentage hunts to be had whenever time allows.
While plentiful, deer are fast to learn from hunting pressure and will alter their routine. Rotating hunting spots rather than focusing on just one will lessen the chances of deer avoiding the area. Much has been discussed as to a stand location being best for its first hunt, and being patient for the right wind and weather is wise before heading to your favorite spot.
The thick vegetation of early October can make seeing and shooting deer difficult. When you are hunting from the ground, high grass, weeds and undergrowth can block or impede an arrow’s flight. Positioning yourself above a well-used deer trail will allow for better vision and shot angle. When hunting from a treestand, there is a fine line between how high to climb as the leaf canopy is still thick. On numerous occasions, I have had to move down the tree as limbs and leaves obscured much of the forest floor. With soft ground and thick cover, it is easy for deer to suddenly appear in bow range, and a hunter should always be ready. Keeping your bow in hand or in easy reach can be the difference between getting a shot or not.
In warm weather, a plan should be in place should a deer be harvested. Recovering the deer and removing the entrails should be done within the hour, if possible. Keeping the carcass out of sunlight is obvious. When on the ground or in the bed of a truck, body heat is trapped between the carcass and ground. Hanging a deer in the shade will allow air circulation to help cool the meat. Skinning should be done quickly if one processes their own deer or the deer should be taken to a cooler at a local processor.
Before harvesting deer, preparations should be made to be ready to process quickly. Clean coolers, sharp knives and packaging should be ready and waiting. Contacting your preferred processor ahead of time for details as to when and where to take your deer during non-business hours is smart. Quite often it is well after dark before a deer is found and removed from woods.
With each hunting season that passes, it seems that the size of the deer and effort to drag them out increases.