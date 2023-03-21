On Saturday, young anglers will be permitted to fish for trout on mentored youth day.
Youth anglers need a mentored youth permit or a voluntary youth fishing license from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and to be accompanied by an licensed adult angler to participate. The cost is either free or just under $3 depending if the youth chooses the permit or license.
With their license or permit, they can take a total of two trout with a minimum length of 7 inches. Adult anglers are prohibited from possessing trout but may fish when with a youth. Fishing begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the weather forecast indicates a daytime high of 50 with a chance of rain. Warm clothes, extra socks, hot hands and perhaps even a campfire are all options for keeping a youth angler comfortable on youth day.
Obtaining your fishing license and trout stamp if you plan to take a youth or go on the opener should be on the list if not already accounted for. Many anglers now go with the multiyear option, which alleviates the need to annually get a license. I go for the annual option, although procrastination occasionally finds me waiting in a long line the day before the opener.
Line is a key component to successful fishing, and one should have fresh line on your spool if deterioration has weakened what is on it. Matching the line to the lure weight and rod type used will improve action, although it seems 4-pound monofilament is a popular choice for trout. I like to go on the heavier side to allow for clumps of leaves and snagged limbs to be lifted rather than snapped off and fish 6- or 8-pound test.
Sharp hooks are important, and if you use artificial lures, the hooks should be inspected, sharpened or replaced if needed. Split rings also can corrode and may need replacement.
Annually, I make a trip to the line and bait shop to restock on any tackle such as hooks, split shot and swivels. I like to make two kits, including all necessary trout tackle, so one may be carried while the other remains safely in the vehicle. When fishing moving water, anything dropped is quickly gone in the current and rigging up on the bank is your best bet. Tethering tools such as forceps and line clippers to a vest or waders allows easy access while preventing loss.
All anglers should carry forceps or pliers for hook removal as it allows the greatest chance of survival if released. Trout that are not of legal length need to be handled with care as they could easily be injured.
Those who keep their trout have a number of recipe options readily available that will result in a fine meal. If possible, I keep my trout alive on a stringer as I fish to keep them as fresh as possible. Care should be given to properly secure your stringer as I have had to chase a few downstream that broke free.
A few frozen bottles of water or cubed ice in a small cooler is all that is needed to cool and transport five trout. Trout are oily and a Ziploc bag allows the ice packs and cooler to remain cleaner.
Once home the catch should be cleaned and washed. Almost exclusively I filet and fry trout when I decide to make a meal of them. I never gut them at the stream and take both filets off, leaving the entrails in the carcass. The remnants of a trout can be frozen for use later as catfish or trapping bait or used now in the garden as fertilizer.