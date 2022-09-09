If football seasons were played on paper, the IUP Crimson Hawks might very well be the best Division II team in the land. But the games are played in real life, by real people, who are capable of real mistakes and real successes.
So, when you look at the 2022 IUP football team, on paper it looks like a potentially great team. The rest of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference believes so, as its coaches have picked the Crimson Hawks as the preseason co-favorites –– along with Slippery Rock –– to win the PSAC’s West Division.
But in real life, the Crimson Hawks have some real concerns, mainly focusing on depth and experience. Talent isn’t the issue. But if the talent pool begins to shrink, things may not turn out as good as IUP might hope.
“We have a lot of good players, but we have some weaknesses and we’ve got to stay healthy,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella, who is 38-9 in five years. “If we have our full arsenal, let’s go play. But if we don’t, we’re going to have some guys who need to step up and increase their role.”
The Crimson Hawks, who open their season Saturday night at East Stroudsburg (0-1) in a PSAC East-West crossover game, went 7-3 last year and missed the playoffs for only the second time in the past six seasons.
The expectations this season are for a run to the playoffs, and that’s because the Crimson Hawks return so many starters and other players who have contributed in the past.
Among the key returnees is receiver Duane Brown, the Apollo-Ridge graduate who has rushed for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 102 passes for 1,739 yards and 20 scores in his first three seasons at IUP. In preseason camp. Brown was all over the field, catching passes, returning punts and kickoffs and playing coverage in special teams. Tortorella believes his star offensive weapon is so special that the bar should be set high for him.
“He’s the best practice player I’ve ever been around in 37 years of coaching,” Tortorella said. “He never stops. You try to take him out to rest him, to pump the brakes, and he doesn’t want a break. He’s covering punts as the gunner and then running back punts. I mean, I can’t get the guy off the field, you know? I think he’s going to have a big year for us.”
For Brown to have a big year, he will need help from the rest of the offense, mainly the quarterback. Mak Sexton, a former starter at fellow Division II school Pittsburg (Kan.) State, transferred to IUP in January and will start. He follows a line of five starting IUP quarterbacks in a row who have transferred from other schools: Harry Woodbery (2021, Eastern Illinois), Quinton Maxwell (2019, Ohio), Lenny Williams (2015-18, Temple), Chase Haslett (2014, Illinois) and Mike Box (2012-13, Connecticut).
Tortorella said Sexton has something that sets him apart from most Division II quarterbacks.
“His arm is probably as stronger, stronger than Maxwell’s,” Tortorella said. “He can make all the throws consistently. You name a route, he can throw it. There’s nothing he can’t throw.”
Sexton, who threw for 4,883 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in 25 games with Pittsburg State, will play behind an experienced, although thin offensive line. Starters Darrell Davis (left tackle), John Robinson (left guard), Collin Pietropola (center) and McLean Djouha (right tackle) are back, joined by promising sophomore Gerald Comedy at right guard. But behind those five are only a couple young linemen, none of whom have starting experience, so an injury to the front line could be difficult to overcome for IUP.
Opposite Brown at receiver will be one of three former California Vulcans who transferred to IUP after Larry Wilson was hired as offensive coordinator in March. Derek Lockhart, who had nine catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in California’s win over IUP in last year’s Coal Bowl, would provide the big target the Crimson Hawks had last year when 6-4 Irvin Charles required double coverage because of his size. Also contributing will be senior Qashah Carter, who has also played some running back in preseason camp, and sophomore Hilton Ridley, who is another big target. Youngsters Daniel Deabner and Isaiah Houser will also push for playing time.
Wilson, the former wide receivers coach for the Vulcans, has said one of his goals for the offense is to use the tight ends more than IUP traditionally has. That’s certainly good news for senior Grant Smith, a three-year starter who has 30 catches for 346 yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons, and blossoming standout Cole Laney, a former transfer from Temple who, at 6-foot-6, 240-pound target who will create matchup problems for a lot of defenses.
A solid passing attack will open things up for the running game, and vice versa. IUP has two tailbacks that Tortorella is comfortable with shouldering the load –– sophomores Dayjure Stewart and Adam Houser –– but hopes to give them each a share.
“They’re 1-A and 1-B,” Tortorella said. “In a perfect world, we’d run it 35 times and one would have 17 carries and the other one would have 18.”
A balanced offense would certainly help the IUP defense, although it may not really need much help. The IUP defense, under the guidance of co-coordinators Jim Smith and Zach Johnson, has the luxury of having a lot of experience all over the field, and a lot of that talent is young.
There are only four projected defensive starters who are seniors (linebacker Connor Kelly and defensive linemen Raunya Mitchell, Will Mayr and Greg Moore) and one junior (cornerback Naszhir Taylor). The rest are young freshmen and sophomores, some of whom earned a lot of playing time last year, including safeties Jaheim Howard and Darrius Bruce, linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss, defensive end Tyrone Fowler (the reigning PSAC West Rookie of the Year) and “star” defensive back Chuck Ingram.
Tortorella said one true freshman, Kalen Frazier, is likely to be the starter at field cornerback, but not out of necessity. Randy Washington, who came on late last season and played well, did not necessarily lose the starting job, but Frazier was so good in preseason camp that he may have forced himself into the starting lineup.
“Around here, if you’re the best player, you’re going to play, you’re going to start,” Tortorella said. “He’s not like a true freshman. He’s just mature and he handles his business. He doesn’t make many mistakes. We have a lot of true freshmen that have a lot of talent and a lot of skill, especially on defense, but they’re not quite ready to play yet. But I think he’s ready.”
The biggest questions come on special teams, where the only returning players who have much experience there are in the return game. Brown and Carter have been mainstays in punt and kickoff returns, respectively, but the long snapper, holder, punter, and kicker will be new this year.
It wasn’t supposed to be that way, though. IUP lost kicker Tyler Luther (transfer), holder Javon Davis (transfer), punter Dylan Grubbs (injury) and long snapper Ryan Legere (academics) from last year, and a host of freshmen are likely to take over those spots.
Four kickers have competed for the main kicking roles –– kickoff, field goal/extra points and punting: Ian Anderson, Nick Andrasi, Nick Morrison and Aiden Spitler. Third-string quarterback Nico Marchitelli is likely to be the holder, and Brayden Landherr will handle the long snapping. But Tortorella said nothing will be set in stone when it comes to special teams.
“It’ll be a week-to-week thing until they prove they can do it consistently,” he said.
On paper, Tortorella like the team he and his staff have put together. But until the hits start coming, nobody knows how this team will come together.
“I like the mindset of this team,” Tortorella said. “But I don’t think you can gauge what you’re going to have until you play a couple games.”