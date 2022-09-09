iup pre

Big-play threat Duane Brown returns for his senior season at IUP.

 IUP photo

If football seasons were played on paper, the IUP Crimson Hawks might very well be the best Division II team in the land. But the games are played in real life, by real people, who are capable of real mistakes and real successes.

So, when you look at the 2022 IUP football team, on paper it looks like a potentially great team. The rest of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference believes so, as its coaches have picked the Crimson Hawks as the preseason co-favorites –– along with Slippery Rock –– to win the PSAC’s West Division.