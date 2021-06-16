BLAIRSVILLE — Kovacik Insurance won its fourth straight game and moved above .500 with a 17-4 romp over Walbeck Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
Kovacik Insurance (6-5) held at 12-0 lead after three innings. The Giants have scored 10 or more runs in all four games during their winning streak.
Cole Kennedy-Citeroni led the Giants with three hits and six RBIs, and Jacob Gillin cranked out four hits and drove in three runs. Chase Stuchal pounded out three hits and knocked in a run, and Niko Vadala chipped in a pair of hits and two RBIs. Sam Yanits banged out two hits and drove in a run. Gavin Burkhart and Braiden Ashbaugh also drove in a run apiece.
Vadala pitched four shutout innings for the win. He allowed one hit, struck out three and walked three.
Braden Dunn had two hits and an RBI for Walbeck Insurance.
Advance tickets on sale for Lantzy game
Tickets for Friday’s Ken Lantzy high school football all-star game are on sale online.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ken-lantzy-all-star-football-game-2021-tickets-154333133557.
The cost for online tickets is $5, and the deadline for purchases is Thursday. All tickets at the gate are $8.
The annual game, which features the top graduated seniors from area schools, will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown High School Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.