Sid Brown displayed a Keystone Lake largemouth bass caught and released recently.

 Jeff Knapp photo

One aspect of successful fishing is deciding when it’s wise to leave a fishing spot as opposed to sticking with the location.

When the water is cold, fish tend to gather in specific spots, sometimes in great numbers. But the cold environment also reduces their metabolism, and as such they may not feed often. It’s a situation where it pays to revisit places you know or strongly suspect fish to be in hopes you’ll find them in a biting mood. And then camp out on the place until the action dwindles.

