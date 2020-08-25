The current weather conditions make it difficult to believe that
hunting season is quickly approaching.
On Sept. 1, those in possession of a federal duck stamp and
Pennsylvania migratory bird license may pursue resident Canada geese. Hunters must use steel shot ammunition and are limited to three shells in their shotgun.
Recently, the geese have begun to stretch their wings, with harvested hay or oats fields being a favorite food source.
The early resident season can be frustrating for the hunter as geese do not pattern well. Scouting is the key to success in waterfowling, but in the September season, geese may feed on a field for a few days only to never return again. I care not to count the amount of times I have laid among goose decoys in September and never heard or saw a goose despite seeing them in the area in the days prior. “Where did they go?” is often uttered in the early season; however, the chance to hunt overrides any heartburn received from participating in a wild goose chase.
Shooting hours for the resident goose season are one half hour
before sunrise until one half hour after sunset. The limit of geese in the September season is eight per day, which can yield a lot of good eating. Legs and thighs have a tremendous amount of meat on them and are
delicious when slow-cooked in a crock pot and then shredded and mixed with barbecue sauce for sandwiches.
Using large pellets such as BB or T will make it easy to locate and remove any within the meat. In the early season it is wise to keep harvested birds in the shade until they can be iced down in a cooler.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers controlled goose blinds at Middle Creek or Pymatuning Wildlife management areas. These areas are managed for waterfowl and have refuges that allow birds to roost
undisturbed.
Applications must be done electronically on the commission’s website. Successful applicants may bring three guests and will receive their blind through lottery the morning of the hunt to determine their location.
I have hunted Pymatuning goose blinds a handful of times and have always come home with memories that will last a lifetime. While hunters are only allowed to harvest one goose from an awarded blind, the sights and sounds are spectacular. These blinds are not open during the September season, which allows for large flocks of geese to gather in and around the wildlife management areas leading to some exceptional hunting opportunities when the controlled hunts begin.
The deadline to apply for a goose blind is Aug. 28.
The amount of geese in these areas allows a good chance of even first-time waterfowl hunters to enjoy success during the hunt. The area is flat, and most blinds are within a few hundred yards of a designated parking area with easy walking to access them.
Dove season will also open on Sept. 1, with hunters required to possess a migratory bird license in addition to their regular hunting license. The limit on doves is 15 per day, which is difficult to accomplish unless one is in an area with a lot of birds and other hunters to keep them on the wing. In the early season, large flocks are rare and dove are often still in smaller family groups.
Harvested agricultural crops are good places to check for feeding doves, as are areas that have been recently brush-hogged or excavated. Hunting over a water source can provide slow but steady shooting with shots often up close. Scouting during the morning and evening hours this week should reveal a few areas where doves are focusing on a food source.
Camouflage combined with staying in the shadows will allow for birds to unknowingly fly into shotgun range. Marking any downed bird is important in the early season as they can be all but impossible to find in heavy cover. Walking straight to a downed bird without taking your eye off of where it fell will help find most birds.
The favorable weather and abundant resources make dove hunting a great activity for the entire family.