KENWOOD — Grant Grimaldi hit a milestone on Wednesday night that most of his peers can only dream of achieving.
The Penns Manor senior power forward will gladly take the “W,” thank you very much.
Grimaldi scored the 1,000th point of his high school basketball career as the Comets breezed past West Branch, 73-42, in a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round playoff game.
Grimaldi, who led all scorers with 26 points, said earning a berth in the PIAA playoffs was more important than making the 1,000-point club.
“It was definitely winning the game, making sure that we advance,” he said, “because that’s what comes first; it’s team. We just wanted to make sure we secured the win. Now we’ve got some three games coming our way. And I got me a thousand, too, which is good.”
Grimaldi reached four figures with a basket that came with 2:55 left in the final period. It came more than two minutes after he completed a resounding slam dunk that elicited a wild cheer from the student section at Penns Manor High School.
Penns Manor coach Andrew Lansberry cited Grimaldi as a vital part of the Comets’ inside-out game.
“He does a lot of things well. I’m really happy for him. But we have some guards who can hit some shots this year,” he said. “It’s hard to key on one guy with our team right now.”
The second-seeded Comets (19-4) will play host to third-seeded United or sixth-seeded Bishop McCort in a semifinal-round playoff at a time to be announced on Saturday.
“It’s going to be a dogfight between us,” Grimaldi said. “I know we match up well between both of them, and it’s going to be a good game, either way.”
Lansberry pointed to a couple areas where he would like to see his team improve as it awaits the district semifinals and at least two more games beyond.
“I think we had way too many turnovers tonight,” he said. “(And we had) our jitters at the start. (We need) to play fast, play our style of basketball and keep getting better every day.”
Grimaldi’s size and shooting touch belies the challenges he has encountered in a high school career that will continue for the next two weeks.
“It’s been a grind. I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the off-season, and (I’ve) just been busting my butt,” he said. “My brother, Garrett, has been working with me constantly. And coach Lansberry and coach (Eric) Courvina (are) always pushing me and helping me to get better.”
Lansberry especially received credit for the role he has played in Grimaldi’s career.
“He’s played a huge role in my development,” said Grimaldi, who said he has received offers to play basketball from Penn State DuBois and Fairleigh Dickinson. “He’s always been working with me on the shooting machine, shooting a couple hundred shots a day after school, and even before school; and before school workouts and in the weight room. He’s been huge, and I can’t thank him enough.”
Penns Manor tried to make the most of its edge in height by attempted to feed Grimaldi and classmate Noah Kohan. West Branch challenged the Comets’ front line, however, and prevented the game from turning into a rout until the fourth quarter.
“I think we had some jitters early on. This is our first big home playoff game here since I have been a coach and these guys have been here,” Lansberry said. “So, you know they were a little nervous early.”
“Especially in these playoff games, the refs aren’t calling as much,” Grimaldi said. “We just have to play through it and keep going.”
The Comets wore down Denny Clark’s scrappy Warriors club by the fourth quarter, which ended on a running clock.
“I felt we played really good for about 2½ to three quarters,” Clark said.
The Comets also received a boost from Brian Koches, who hit five 3-pointers as part of his 17 points. He hit 4 of 6 from beyond the arc in the first half, which ended with Penns Manor ahead, 37-24.
“(Koches) didn’t seem to miss in that first half,” Clark said. “Then we let (Ashton Courvina) open and he hit two baskets.”
“We had a talk at halftime. (I told them to) just play loose, play fast. I think we really executed in the second half,” Lansberry said.
Grimaldi ripped down a game-best 14 rebounds, and Kohan added 10 boards.
“They’re an experienced team,” Clark said. “They’re a senior-led experienced team, and we are a really young team.”
Owen Koleno led the Warriors (11-12) with 13 points, followed by Zack Tiracorda (10).