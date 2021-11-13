ALTOONA — Bishop Guilfoyle scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the contest to build a 19-0 lead and ended the Purchase Line Red Dragons’ season for a second straight year with a complete 38-8 District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal-round victory at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg.
The Red Dragons drew Bishop Guilfoyle after advancing through the first round of the District 6 playoffs when their opponent, Moshannon Valley, chose to opt out.
“Yes, it was a tough draw to get this private school for the second straight season,” an upset Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “I think we would have been better off playing last week to keep us in a routine. But they are a good team, and we couldn’t stop them early on.”
Bishop Guilfoyle used running back Cooper Rother for most of its 10-play, 57-yard drive as the junior picked up 42 total yards on the game’s first drive before finding the end zone at the 6:42 mark from 7 yards. Marauders standout kicker Deven Weyant added the extra point to make it 7-0.
Junior quarterback Karson Keisewetter connected with wide receiver Patrick Reilly from 32 yards away on the second play of a three-play scoring drive just a little over one minute later at the 5:05 mark distancing the lead to 13-0.
Bishop Guilfoyle lit the scoreboard once more in the first quarter, shrugging off penalties on back-to-back plays before Rother sprinted in from 12 yards away as time expired in the first quarter to make it 19-0.
“They were pretty much mauling us up front,” Falisec said. “They were getting to the edge with their speed, and we couldn’t stop them on either side of the ball.”
Purchase Line couldn’t find much continuity on offense during the first 12 minutes. The Red Dragons ran seven plays from scrimmage for 0 yards and ended both drives with a pair of Brady Syster punts.
It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Dragons settled in on offense as Purchase Line quarterback John Elick connected on two first down passes to advance the ball into Bishop Guilfoyle territory. The drive was halted when Mello Sanchez was dropped for a 3-yard loss on fourth down at the BG 37-yard line.
Although the Dragons kept Bishop Guilfoyle out of the end zone for the rest of the first half, they couldn’t keep the Marauders off the scoreboard entirely. Weyant connected on a pair of second quarter field goals from 32 -yards and 45 yards to make it 25-0 at halftime.
Bishop Guilfoyle dominated the first-half statistics, outgaining the Dragons in total yardage 243-57 and in first downs, 15-4. Guilfoyle ran for 124 yards and passed for another 119, racking up 8 rushing first downs and 7 through the air during their dominating first half.
Purchase Line’s usually reliable run game was shut out over the first half as the Dragons were limited to 25 yards on the ground.
Bishop Guilfoyle scored on their first two possessions of the second half to kick in the running clock rule at 3:22 of the third quarter.
Keisewetter connected with Drew Abraham from 20 yards away at 5:43 to finish a nine-play drive that covered 64 yards and later found Dominic Yanoshak from 15-yards away for his third touchdown pass of the contest at the 3:22 mark. Keisewetter went 1-for-2 on extra points, connecting on the second to extend the lead to 38-0.
Keisewetter went 12-for-19 for 127 yards with three touchdown passes. Patrick Reilly was his top target tonight, catching four passes for 59 yards. Five different Marauders caught passes.
Purchase Line, which dropped last year’s quarterfinal-round game, 35-0, prevented a shutout by steadily moving the ball on their last drive of the fourth quarter. The Red Dragon picked up three first downs on their nine-play, 80-yard drive that was highlighted by another well thrown ball from sophomore quarterback Elick to Mello Sanchez from 11 yards for the score. Elick plowed it in on the two-point conversion as well to rest the final score at 38-8.
“I’m not taking anything away from their players, they have some great athletes,” Falisec said. “But we have at most 30 kids to choose from and for us to try and compete with this team that has so many more kids to choose from seems wrong to me. In my opinion it needs to be fixed.”
Another Red Dragon senior Jayce Brooks was their leading rusher gaining 59 yards on 8 carries. Purchase Line’s Brady Syster was held to just 9 yards on eight attempts.
Elick was 4-for-13 for 39 yards.
While Bishop Guilfoyle advances into the District 6 semifinals round against Homer-Center, Purchase Line’s season ends with a 5-6 overall record.
“I am so proud of our kids this season,” Falisec continued. “We are what a true class-A team looks like.”