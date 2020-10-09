The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame had to postpone its annual induction banquet in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization still fulfilled one of its main obligations.
The Hall of Fame board of directors reconvened recently and took care of one piece of unfinished business, voting to present its annual cash awards to the 18 scholar-athletes from the nine high schools in Indiana County. Each received a $250 award from the Hall of Fame.
“The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is known for enshrining the great athletes, coaches and contributors from our past, but one of the most important things we do every year is present the awards to the student-athletes at the nine high schools in Indiana County. We felt an obligation to recognize and honor their achievements in athletics and in the classroom, even though we had to postpone out banquet until next year, because they certainly earned that over the course of their high school careers.”
The 2020 scholar-athletes selected by their respective schools are: Brandon Kimmel and Emma Rametta, Apollo-Ridge; Gabriel Kennedy-Citeron and Lily Ringler, Blairsville; Ian Vilcek and Kennidy Page, Homer-Center; Kendall Branan and Parker Fanella, Indiana; Clayton Coble and Hailey McCunn, Marion Center; Michael Rizzo and Justice Ratay, Penns Manor; Giovanni Scott and Taylor Ward, Purchase Line; Josh Gibbons and Courtney Battistelli, Saltsburg; and Jared Bloom and Laura Susick, United.
Slated for induction in 2021 are Indiana graduates Mark Lezanic, Danyelle (Sinclair) Stewart and Megan (Woodall) Mills, Blairsville graduates Dave Dunlap and Adam Highberger, distance runner Mindy (Sawtelle) Zottola and Cherry Tree High School graduate George A. Katchmer. Dunlap and Katchmer will be inducted posthumously.
Steve said the 37th banquet is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, May 23, and that the board will meet over the course of the next three months to determine a course for 2021.