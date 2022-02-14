ERIE — It was inconsequential to Dave Morris that Gannon University on Saturday introduced its new corporate partner in its project to renovate the historic basketball arena in downtown Erie.
Whether it’s called the Hammermill Center, like it was when he played there on occasion while attending Strong Vincent High School or the newly named Highmark Events Center, to Morris, it’s home.
Morris returned to his hometown and helped IUP win another game. Playing in front of family and friends, the 6-foot-1 redshirt guard put up an unusual stat line in the Crimson Hawks’ 77-48 victory over the Golden Knights, who renamed their arena as part of a $10 million renovation project.
The all-time leading scorer in Erie County scholastic basketball history with 2,270 points, Morris lived up to the billing in a familiar haunt, scoring a game-high 19 on the strength of four 3-point field goals. He also handed out five assists.
Oh, and he grabbed 16 rebounds. Yes, the 6-1 guard, one of the shortest players on the court, secured 16 boards, the most by an IUP player since Chucky Humphries, a springy 6-6 forward, raked in 16 during the 2019-20 PSAC championship season.
“He grabbed one down there,” Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 forward said, “and I was like, ‘Dave, you’ve got to have close to a double-double.’ Then he told me he had 16. I said that might have broken my career high.”
It did. Tommy Demogerontas, at 6-8, had 15 rebounds in a game twice this year. Porterfield’s career high is 14, set earlier this season.
“I felt like they just came to me,” Morris said. “They were all just coming to me.”
“I’m just happy for him,” coach Joe Lombardi said. “I actually told Coach Ron (Fudala) before the game that I want David to play well more than I want to win the game. That’s just the type of kid he is — great heart, cares about others — and you want to see him have a little time to shine. I didn’t have to pick one or the other. I got both.”
IUP, ranked seventh in NCAA Division II, won its seventh straight game and improved to 22-2 overall and 16-2 in the PSAC with four regular-season games to go. The Hawks play at Edinboro on Wednesday holding first place by one game over Pitt-Johnstown in the division race.
On a day when IUP’s shots didn’t fall for the second straight game, the Hawks found ways to win. They played defense, holding a sixth opponent in seven games under 40 percent shooting. They led the rebounding by 13, 47-34, including 16-4 in offensive boards. And they took care of the ball, committing seven turnovers after having only six in their previous outing.
The offense was plentiful enough despite 36.8 percent shooting. The Hawks made enough 3s (8) and went 19-for-23 at the free throw line in keeping the Knights at a distance throughout the afternoon.
Morris made two early 3s that helped spur IUP into a 29-15 lead and reeled in rebounds on a day when they were plentiful on both ends of the court. He also had a strong game in his hometown two years ago when he went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and scored 19 points in his first season after transferring from Division I Tennessee State.
“There’s no better feeling,” Morris said. “This is where I played in high school. This is my city, and it’s a great feeling and a great atmosphere, and I love it here. As soon as I touch this floor, it all comes back to me, and I just try to be the best I can be out there because I know I’m used to it.”
Armoni Foster, IUP’s leading scorer and a native of nearby Meadville, finished with 11 points and eight assists, including several that went to his backcourt mate.
“He was just finding the ball and the ball was finding him,” Foster said. “He likes coming back to play in this area so I was just trying to feed him early and find him and get him shots and get him going so we can all have a good game.”
Morris is averaging 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals despite playing most of the second half of season with an ankle injury that caused him to miss one game. He and Foster have at times struggled to make shots from the perimeter.
“He’s played really well,” Lombardi said. “David kind of focused on the process. He’s been struggling a little bit, up and down with some ankle injuries, and then you don’t play well when you have bad ankles sometimes and that takes some of your confidence.”
Morris has stepped up as a third scorer, a necessity after starting guard Shawndale Jones was lost to a season-ending ACL tear in the seventh game. In addition, Demogerontas has missed the past eight games with knee injuries.
On Saturday, Bryce Radford, a redshirt freshman guard who missed 11 games with a foot injury, returned to the lineup. However, Kyle Polce, who moved into Jones’ starting spot, sat out with a bad knee. Freshman Dallis Dillard, who was called off the redshirt list after Jones’ injury, started in his place and had nine points, five rebounds and an assist.
“That’s the motive this year: overcome and find ways to win,” Foster said.