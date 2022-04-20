The moment the football leaves his hand, you can tell there’s something different about Mak Sexton.
It’s as if the ball was shot out of a cannon.
And for a football team that celebrates touchdowns at home games with cannon blasts from the IUP ROTC, that’s a wonderful thing to see.
“He has a very strong arm,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “A very strong arm.”
That much has been made clear thus far in the Crimson Hawks’ series of spring practices, in which Sexton, the transfer from Pittsburg State (Kan.), has shown off his arm with throws that don’t look like they came from your typical Division II quarterback. He has shown the ability to throw to the wide side of the field with velocity, to fire across the middle with a speed that has sometimes caught his receivers off guard, and to toss 50-yard deep balls that look effortless when they leave his hand.
“I think he has a really good chance to be a really good quarterback,” said offensive coordinator Larry Wilson. “He can make all the throws. He is showing that he can be a leader for us. He’s always available. He’s always in the meeting room. He’s always learning. He doesn’t get too high or too low. He’s always working. He’s a quiet leader but he wants to be a good quarterback.”
For Sexton, it’s all proof that his decision in January to transfer to IUP is the right one. He brings the exact skills Tortorella and his staff sought in a new quarterback, and for Sexton, he is finding a new home that has him feeling comfortable.
“I’m a 22-year-old kid who is 1,200 miles from home, so of course, I was nervous when I got here,” Sexton said. “But everyone has been awesome to me. It truly is a family aspect here and I love it. I’m acclimating well. The team has welcomed me with open arms and the coaching staff has been great. I’ve felt really comfortable the moment I walked in.”
Sexton left Pittsburg State after finding himself the odd man out when a new head coach was brought in. He spent two full seasons there, plus the abbreviated spring 2021 season that the NCAA doesn’t count toward eligibility because of COVID-19. In his two-plus seasons with the Gorillas, Sexton played in 25 games and completed 366 of 624 attempts for 4,883 yards and 37 touchdowns. Pittsburg State went a combined 16-10 in Sexton’s time on the roster.
But he said he needed a change of scenery, and IUP has been the perfect place for him to begin the second act of his college football career.
“They treat us like professionals here,” Sexton said. “They give us our free time, but when it’s time for football, they expect us to buy in and be fully focused. I like that a lot. I was at a program before that was more hands-on. I like that here they give us some freedom.”
Sexton joins an IUP team that has gone 38-9 since Tortorella took over in 2017. Last season, the Crimson Hawks went a disappointing 7-3, which easily could have been 9-1 if it weren’t for some special teams lapses that cost them wins against California and Edinboro.
The 2022 team figures to be back in the mix for the PSAC West title, if not more, and Sexton said he likes what he sees so far.
“There are really good players at every position,” he said. “For some reason or another, some of these guys could be at D1 schools but they aren’t. So, we have a lot of talent and ability, and I think we can go far.”
The Crimson Hawks like what they see so far from Sexton, who is the program’s sixth consecutive starting quarterback who transferred from somewhere else, joining Harry Woodbery (2021, Eastern Illinois), Quinton Maxwell (2019, Ohio), Lenny Williams (2015-18, Temple), Chase Haslett (2014-15, Illinois) and Mike Box (2011-13, Connecticut).
Woodbery and Maxwell combined to throw for 5,034 yards and 59 touchdowns the past two seasons by using the kind of vertical passing attack that IUP had lacked in the past. Tortorella said when he watches Sexton in practice, he believes his new quarterback will fit right in.
“He probably has a stronger arm than (Maxwell and Woodbery) in regard to zip on the ball, whether it’s a short throw or a deep ball,” Tortorella said. “He has to work on some touch throws, which those other two guys were pretty good at. But the thing with him is he has played in front of some big crowds at some big stadiums. I don’t think anything here will be too big for him.”