IUP has added a transfer to its 2022-23 basketball recruiting class.
Jaylen Stewart, a 6-foot-5 sophomore wing, played at Seton Hill last season. Seton Hill, like IUP, is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division.
Stewart, from Buffalo, N.Y., averaged 5.1 points per game last season. He started two of 27 games in which he appeared, and he had his best performance of the season against IUP, scoring 19 points.
He joins a recruiting class that includes two freshmen: Jaheim Bethea, a 6-foot guard from Philadelphia, and Dolan Waldo, a 6-7 forward from Bethel Park.
IUP finished 33-3 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight, the Division II version of the Final Four, in Evansville, Ind. IUP knocked off Hillsdale (Mich.) in the national quarterfinals before losing to Augusta (Ga.) in the semifinals.
The Crimson Hawks played in the Elite Eight for the seventh time in school history, and their 33 wins tied the single-season school record, which is shared by the 2009-10 team, which also finished 33-3 and played for the national championship for the first time in school history.
IUP returns six players who started at various points last season. That includes Shawndale Jones, who was lost to a torn ACL in the seventh game of the season, and all-conference selections David Morris, Ethan Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman.
Other returning players include Kyle Polce, Dallis Dillard, KJ Rhodes and Damir Brooks, who redshirted last season.
The only key loss came when Armoni Foster, an All-American guard, transferred to Division I Buffalo for his senior season.
Bryce Radford, a redshirt freshman reserve guard last season, also transferred, leaving for West Virginia Tech.
IUP opens the regular season Nov. 12 and 13 in the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Challenge at Clarion. The Hawks play Concord (W.Va.) on opening day and Winston-Salem State (N.C.) the following day.
The first home game is Nov. 16 against Bowie State.
IUP plays at Division I Syracuse in an exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 25.