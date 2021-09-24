Paul Tortorella doesn’t know who IUP plays next week.
“If you asked me to give you our schedule, in order, right now I probably couldn’t do it,” he said. “All I know is we play Mercyhurst this week, and that’s all we need to know.”
Don’t get Tortorella wrong. IUP’s fourth-year coach cares about who is coming down the road to face the Crimson Hawks. It’s just that those games don’t matter today. What does matter is Saturday’s PSAC West opener in Erie against Mercyhurst.
That’s the approach Tortorella always asks of his team: to focus only on the game at hand rather than what’s to come. But it’s especially apt this season, as the Crimson Hawks begin divisional play with a one in the loss column, and they’d rather that number not reach two.
IUP (1-1) is coming off a 16-point home loss to Shepherd, which figures to be in the mix for the conference and regional championships, if not more. In the 37-21 defeat, the high-powered Rams exposed IUP’s young defensive secondary and forced its offense to play catch-up from the start.
“We know where we stand and we know what we have to work on and get better at,” said IUP junior nose guard Dajour Fisher.
It begins with focusing on Mercyhurst (1-2). Last week, the Lakers were dealt their second straight loss, 17-7 to East Stroudsburg, which came after a 56-10 drubbing at the hands of West Chester. Mercyhurst’s lone win came in the season opener against Alderson-Broadus (W.Va.), which has won only eight games in the past five seasons.
Under longtime coach Marty Schaetzle, the Lakers have a unique spot in the PSAC. While other schemes come and go, they have not changed much about their offensive or defensive philosophies. Much of what they do in 2021, they did in 2011.
On offense, they like to have their quarterback under center rather in the shotgun, and they utilize a fullback a lot. They don’t try to spread out defenses, instead they try to run over them. On defense, while almost everyone is in some form of a 4-3 base, the Lakers usually line up in a 3-4 and get pressure from their outside linebackers rather than defensive ends.
Mercyhurst’s stripped-down schemes create problems because today’s teams are made up of players who have only seen an I-formation in old highlight videos.
“The way they play,” Tortorella said, “nobody else really plays like that anymore. But in their favor, they keep it simple and it helps them. They don’t try to do too much.”
West Chester devoured the Mercyhurst defense, totaling 450 yards of offense and scoring a touchdown or a field goal on 10 of its last 11 possessions. The odd stat is that the Rams completed only seven passes but totaled 208 yards through the air.
The Lakers weren’t any better on offense. Ten of their 15 possessions lasted three plays or fewer, and only two of their drives covered more than 30 yards. Mercyhurst’s only touchdown came after an interception put the ball at the West Chester 3-yard line.
Mercyhurst was better last week against East Stroudsburg, but the Lakers’ season statistics are jarring. They’re averaging only 65 rushing yards per game while allowing 142. Their offensive line has allowed 16 sacks in three games, second-worst in the nation, and on special teams they allow 14 yards per punt return. Perhaps most telling is that Mercyhurst has more field goals (four) than touchdowns (three) this season.
But Tortorella said this game won’t be easy, even if it looks like the Lakers are struggling.
“The thing I respect about them is that every week they give themselves a chance to win, no matter who they play,” he said. “They usually don’t take a lot of penalties or turn the ball over much. They make you beat them.”
Despite that summation, the Crimson Hawks have owned Mercyhurst of late. IUP has beaten the Lakers nine seasons in a row, all but two by 18 points or more. Most of those games have been close in the first half, but after halftime IUP has dominated, outscoring Mercyhurst 157-31. In five of the past nine meetings, IUP has shut out the Lakers in the second half.
The last time IUP played Mercyhurst, in 2019, IUP led 28-24 at halftime and won 56-24. Duane Brown had 160 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns, and IUP outgained the Lakers 528-274.
Another effort like that will be welcomed by the Crimson Hawks, who are eager to put last week’s loss in the rearview mirror as they begin divisional play.
“We’re in a seven-game series,” Tortorella said. “These are the ones that matter.”